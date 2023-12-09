News
England skipper praises bowlers; eyes series sweep

England skipper praises bowlers; eyes series sweep

December 09, 2023 23:47 IST
England

Photograph: Kind Courtesy ECB/X

After a hard-fought four-wicket victory in the second T20I against India, England captain Heather Knight praised spinner Charlie Dean's excellent performance in the powerplay and commended the overall bowling effort from her team.

Despite India being bowled out for 80, England faced a tough battle during the chase, ultimately winning the match and securing the series 2-0 with one match remaining.

Having bounced back strongly after losing their previous T20I series to Sri Lanka, England's dominant display in the current series bodes well for their upcoming one-off Test. Knight expressed her satisfaction with the team's performance, especially Dean's contributions in the powerplay, allowing a balanced side.

 

In the post-match presentation, Knight acknowledged the pressure felt in the middle and highlighted the challenging conditions for the openers. Renuka Singh's bowling was also praised by Knight, emphasizing the importance of scoring in the powerplay without losing too many wickets.

Looking ahead, Knight emphasized the team's goal of winning the series 3-0, with the final women's T20I scheduled for Sunday. The Player-of-the-Match, Charlotte Dean, credited her comfort to the support of the bowlers around her. Dean emphasized the significance of varying the pace in T20s and shared her strategy of targeting the stumps while observing the batters' reactions.

Overall, England remains focused on their preparations for the upcoming Test match, aiming for a comprehensive series victory.

 

