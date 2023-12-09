News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India v England T20I: Free entry causes melee outside Wankhede

India v England T20I: Free entry causes melee outside Wankhede

Source: PTI
December 09, 2023 22:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A huge commotion took place outside the Wankhede Stadium as fans were given entry for the India vs England 2nd T20I on Saturday

IMAGE: A huge commotion took place outside the Wankhede Stadium as fans were given entry for the India vs England 2nd T20I on Saturday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ashok Rajpurohit/X

A commotion was witnessed outside Wankhede Stadium in south Mumbai during an India versus England women's T20 cricket match on Saturday evening as a huge crowd of people tried to enter the stadium at once, police said.

 

The authorities had provided free entry to the stadium through QR codes, said an official.

But they did not expect a big crowd, and when people tried to enter the stadium through the only gate that was open, a melee ensued.

A local police team reached the spot and dispersed the mob without using force, the official added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Fresh challenge awaits Indian youngsters in Durban
Fresh challenge awaits Indian youngsters in Durban
Rinku reveals what Dravid told him about batting
Rinku reveals what Dravid told him about batting
Gambhir on altercation with Kohli during IPL 2023
Gambhir on altercation with Kohli during IPL 2023
England women crush India; take unassailable 2-0 lead
England women crush India; take unassailable 2-0 lead
Problem with our society is we are not...: CJI
Problem with our society is we are not...: CJI
How SKY & Co. plan to tackle South Africa
How SKY & Co. plan to tackle South Africa
'Broadcasters can never be some players' PR machinery'
'Broadcasters can never be some players' PR machinery'

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

More like this

'What is need to have clarity on Rohit right now?'

'What is need to have clarity on Rohit right now?'

SKY hints at surprise openers for T20 opener vs SA

SKY hints at surprise openers for T20 opener vs SA

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances