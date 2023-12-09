India v England T20I: Free entry causes melee outside Wankhede

IMAGE: A huge commotion took place outside the Wankhede Stadium as fans were given entry for the India vs England 2nd T20I on Saturday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ashok Rajpurohit/X

A commotion was witnessed outside Wankhede Stadium in south Mumbai during an India versus England women's T20 cricket match on Saturday evening as a huge crowd of people tried to enter the stadium at once, police said.

The authorities had provided free entry to the stadium through QR codes, said an official.

But they did not expect a big crowd, and when people tried to enter the stadium through the only gate that was open, a melee ensued.

A local police team reached the spot and dispersed the mob without using force, the official added.