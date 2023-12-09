WPL Auction: Vrinda's journey to historic Rs 1.3 cr bid

Vrinda Dinesh scripted history by becoming the first uncapped player to command a staggering bid of Rs 1.3 crore

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Vrinda Dinesh/Instagram

Vrinda Dinesh, the 23-year-old powerhouse right-hand batter from Karnataka, is taking the Indian cricket scene by storm, with her recent stellar performances and a groundbreaking feat at the Women's Premier League (WPL) auction.

In a standout display of her batting prowess, Vrinda smashed 211 runs in just 7 innings at an extraordinary strike rate of 154.01 during the Senior Women's T20 Trophy.

Her talent didn't stop there; she also represented India 'A' against England 'A' in three T20Is, showcasing her skills on the international stage.

However, the real game-changer came at the WPL auction, where Vrinda scripted history by becoming the first uncapped player to command a staggering bid of Rs 1.3 crore. The UP Warriorz recognised her potential and secured her services in a move that has sent shockwaves through the cricketing community.

This triumph follows Vrinda's consistent excellence over the past two years, starting with her introduction to top-flight cricket in the India Under-23 squad during the ACC Emerging Teams Cup in Hong Kong.

Earlier in the year, Vrinda played a pivotal role in Karnataka's journey to the final of the Senior Women's ODI trophy, accumulating an impressive 477 runs in 11 innings with an average of 47.70. Her memorable innings of 81 runs against Rajasthan underscored her growing influence and skill in women's cricket, making her an undeniable standout player in Karnataka's formidable lineup.

Vrinda Dinesh's journey is now marked not only by her on-field exploits but also by her groundbreaking success in the high-stakes world of the WPL auction, cementing her status as a rising star in Indian women's cricket.