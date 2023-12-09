News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » WPL Auction: Gujarat Giants bag Kashvee for Rs 2 cr

WPL Auction: Gujarat Giants bag Kashvee for Rs 2 cr

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 09, 2023 18:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kashvee Gautam

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Kashvee Gautam/Instagram

In a blockbuster WPL 2024 auction, Kashvee Gautam, the uncapped Indian all-rounder, sealed a record-breaking Rs 2 crore deal with Gujarat Giants.

Starting with a base price of Rs 10 lakh, the bidding war intensified between Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), eventually surpassing Rs 1 crore.

 

Gautam, a 20-year-old right-arm seamer known for her powerful batting, etched her name in cricket history in 2020 with a remarkable performance, claiming ten wickets, including a hat-trick, for Chandigarh in the women's domestic Under-19 league. Despite a third entrant, UP Warriorz, joining the fray, Gujarat Giants persisted, securing Kashvee Gautam's services for the upcoming WPL season.

Kashvee Gautam

In other notable auctions, Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland landed a Rs 2 crore deal with Delhi Capitals, while Phoebe Litchfield joined Gujarat Giants for Rs 1 crore.

South Africa's Shabnim Ismail earned a significant Rs 1.20 crore contract with Mumbai Indians.

The auction also witnessed strategic picks by Royal Challengers Bangalore, securing Georgia Wareham and England's Kate Cross, along with Indian spinner Ekta Bisht.

Overall, the WPL auction showcased exciting bids, diverse talent acquisitions, and unprecedented deals for uncapped players like Kashvee Gautam and Vrinda Dinesh.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Fresh challenge awaits Indian youngsters in Durban
Fresh challenge awaits Indian youngsters in Durban
South Africa hope newbies 'find their feet quickly'
South Africa hope newbies 'find their feet quickly'
Inside Carlos Alcaraz's Dreamy Vacation
Inside Carlos Alcaraz's Dreamy Vacation
T'gana BJP MLAs boycott oath-taking event over Owaisi
T'gana BJP MLAs boycott oath-taking event over Owaisi
T'gana CM launches 2 of 6 Cong poll 'guarantees'
T'gana CM launches 2 of 6 Cong poll 'guarantees'
IS operatives who declared Maha village 'Al Sham' held
IS operatives who declared Maha village 'Al Sham' held
Vrinda's journey to historic Rs 1.3 cr bid
Vrinda's journey to historic Rs 1.3 cr bid

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

More like this

Vrinda's journey to historic Rs 1.3 cr bid

Vrinda's journey to historic Rs 1.3 cr bid

Rinku reveals what Dravid told him about batting

Rinku reveals what Dravid told him about batting

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances