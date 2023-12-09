WPL Auction: Gujarat Giants bag Kashvee for Rs 2 cr

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Kashvee Gautam/Instagram

In a blockbuster WPL 2024 auction, Kashvee Gautam, the uncapped Indian all-rounder, sealed a record-breaking Rs 2 crore deal with Gujarat Giants.

Starting with a base price of Rs 10 lakh, the bidding war intensified between Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), eventually surpassing Rs 1 crore.

Gautam, a 20-year-old right-arm seamer known for her powerful batting, etched her name in cricket history in 2020 with a remarkable performance, claiming ten wickets, including a hat-trick, for Chandigarh in the women's domestic Under-19 league. Despite a third entrant, UP Warriorz, joining the fray, Gujarat Giants persisted, securing Kashvee Gautam's services for the upcoming WPL season.

In other notable auctions, Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland landed a Rs 2 crore deal with Delhi Capitals, while Phoebe Litchfield joined Gujarat Giants for Rs 1 crore.

South Africa's Shabnim Ismail earned a significant Rs 1.20 crore contract with Mumbai Indians.

The auction also witnessed strategic picks by Royal Challengers Bangalore, securing Georgia Wareham and England's Kate Cross, along with Indian spinner Ekta Bisht.

Overall, the WPL auction showcased exciting bids, diverse talent acquisitions, and unprecedented deals for uncapped players like Kashvee Gautam and Vrinda Dinesh.