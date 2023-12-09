Harmanpreet admits faults as India concede T20 Series

We failed to read the ball well: Harmanpreet Kaur

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI Women/X

India's abysmal batting prompted skipper Harmanpreet Kaur to acknowledge the team's failure in 'reading the ball well' during the second women's T20I in Mumbai on Saturday.

Sent in to bat, India were bowled out for mere 80 runs. This was their third lowest total in a women's T20I as India conceded the three-match series after losing back-to-back matches.

"We always want to play with a positive approach, but unfortunately some of us didn't read the ball well and they also bowled really well and didn't allow us to score freely," Harmanpreet said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Indian batting looked clueless as they went with all-out approach, something that backfired in Amol Mazumdar's first assignment as coach.

Defending the paltry total, India had their moments when Deepti Sharma took two wickets in two balls to have them 73 for 6 but without any scoreboard pressure England cantered home with four wickets and 52 balls remaining.

Harmanpreet said they fell short by 30-40 runs.

"Another 30-40 runs could have made a huge difference. Proud of my team, we fought till the last run which is good to see."

"After losing early wickets, we were thinking 120, but couldn't do it. But still, our bowlers were ready to take up the challenge and bowled the way we wanted," she added.

India will want to win against England in the third and last T20I of the series on Sunday to avoid the series sweep.