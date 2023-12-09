News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Harmanpreet admits faults as India concede T20 Series

Harmanpreet admits faults as India concede T20 Series

Source: PTI
December 09, 2023 23:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

We failed to read the ball well: Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI Women/X

India's abysmal batting prompted skipper Harmanpreet Kaur to acknowledge the team's failure in 'reading the ball well' during the second women's T20I in Mumbai on Saturday.

 

Sent in to bat, India were bowled out for mere 80 runs. This was their third lowest total in a women's T20I as India conceded the three-match series after losing back-to-back matches.

"We always want to play with a positive approach, but unfortunately some of us didn't read the ball well and they also bowled really well and didn't allow us to score freely," Harmanpreet said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Indian batting looked clueless as they went with all-out approach, something that backfired in Amol Mazumdar's first assignment as coach.

Defending the paltry total, India had their moments when Deepti Sharma took two wickets in two balls to have them 73 for 6 but without any scoreboard pressure England cantered home with four wickets and 52 balls remaining.

Harmanpreet said they fell short by 30-40 runs.

"Another 30-40 runs could have made a huge difference. Proud of my team, we fought till the last run which is good to see."

"After losing early wickets, we were thinking 120, but couldn't do it. But still, our bowlers were ready to take up the challenge and bowled the way we wanted," she added.

India will want to win against England in the third and last T20I of the series on Sunday to avoid the series sweep.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
WPL Auction: Gujarat Giants bag Kashvee for Rs 2 cr
WPL Auction: Gujarat Giants bag Kashvee for Rs 2 cr
Vrinda's journey to historic Rs 1.3 cr bid
Vrinda's journey to historic Rs 1.3 cr bid
WPL 2024: Single-city showdown sparks excitement
WPL 2024: Single-city showdown sparks excitement
England skipper praises bowlers; eyes series sweep
England skipper praises bowlers; eyes series sweep
Govt tweaks rules for Aadhaar enrollment
Govt tweaks rules for Aadhaar enrollment
England's dominance leaves India reeling in T20s
England's dominance leaves India reeling in T20s
Melee at Wankhede after free entry for Ind v Eng T20
Melee at Wankhede after free entry for Ind v Eng T20

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

More like this

England's dominance leaves India reeling in T20s

England's dominance leaves India reeling in T20s

Melee at Wankhede after free entry for Ind v Eng T20

Melee at Wankhede after free entry for Ind v Eng T20

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances