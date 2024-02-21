News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » England should rest Anderson, Wood: Cook

England should rest Anderson, Wood: Cook

Source: PTI
February 21, 2024 14:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Both Mark Wood and James Anderson have played two Tests a piece in the series so far

IMAGE: Both Mark Wood and James Anderson have played two Tests a piece in the series so far. Photograph: BCCI

India's team management has decided to rest pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah from the fourth Test and former Englland captain Alastair Cook feels the tourists should do the same with their quicks James Anderson and Mark Wood, who have both played two matches each.

The fourth Test is scheduled to be played in Ranchi on February 23. The final match is scheduled to be played in Dharamsala, where the conditions at altitude are known to aid pacers.

 

"I think James Anderson and Mark Wood will be very effective in the cooler conditions of Dharamsala, so I'm taking them out of the attack as they've bowled a lot of overs in a short period," Cook told TNT Sport.

"The two people I'm bringing in are Ollie Robinson and Gus Atkinson -- we haven't seen Gus in a Test match before, but everyone I've spoken to about him thinks he could do well.

"We've seen a lot of Ollie Robinson, who has great skill and great control. He'll give the control that Anderson gives, whereas Atkinson gives that freshness. Both will be raring to go."

Former England captain and sports broadcaster Mike Atherton seconded Cook's thoughts.

"My instincts would say they'll freshen up the bowling, that they may bring in Robinson for Anderson and may think about Atkinson for Wood," Atherton said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Always Something To Learn From Dhoni'
'Always Something To Learn From Dhoni'
Terrorist Pannun threatens to disrupt Ranchi Test
Terrorist Pannun threatens to disrupt Ranchi Test
Who Will Replace Bumrah in Ranchi Test?
Who Will Replace Bumrah in Ranchi Test?
Maratha Quota Bill Passed: Why's Jarange On Fast?
Maratha Quota Bill Passed: Why's Jarange On Fast?
Amitabh To Play Dashrath To Ranbir's Ram?
Amitabh To Play Dashrath To Ranbir's Ram?
Babul Supriyo's MUST WATCH Interview!
Babul Supriyo's MUST WATCH Interview!
'Films offer you life lessons'
'Films offer you life lessons'

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Should England persist with underperforming Bairstow?

Should England persist with underperforming Bairstow?

'Sachin! Sachin!' Reverbrates In The Sky

'Sachin! Sachin!' Reverbrates In The Sky

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances