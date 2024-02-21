England should rest Anderson, Wood: Cook

IMAGE: Both Mark Wood and James Anderson have played two Tests a piece in the series so far. Photograph: BCCI

India's team management has decided to rest pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah from the fourth Test and former Englland captain Alastair Cook feels the tourists should do the same with their quicks James Anderson and Mark Wood, who have both played two matches each.

The fourth Test is scheduled to be played in Ranchi on February 23. The final match is scheduled to be played in Dharamsala, where the conditions at altitude are known to aid pacers.

"I think James Anderson and Mark Wood will be very effective in the cooler conditions of Dharamsala, so I'm taking them out of the attack as they've bowled a lot of overs in a short period," Cook told TNT Sport.

"The two people I'm bringing in are Ollie Robinson and Gus Atkinson -- we haven't seen Gus in a Test match before, but everyone I've spoken to about him thinks he could do well.

"We've seen a lot of Ollie Robinson, who has great skill and great control. He'll give the control that Anderson gives, whereas Atkinson gives that freshness. Both will be raring to go."

Former England captain and sports broadcaster Mike Atherton seconded Cook's thoughts.

"My instincts would say they'll freshen up the bowling, that they may bring in Robinson for Anderson and may think about Atkinson for Wood," Atherton said.