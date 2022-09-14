News
England rope in Hussey, Saker as consultants for T20 World Cup

September 14, 2022 20:01 IST
IMAGE: Michael Hussey is the batting coach of Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

England have added former Australia batsman Michael Hussey and the ex-bowling coach David Saker to their backroom staff for the Twenty20 World Cup, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Wednesday.

 

Hussey, batting coach of Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, and Australian Saker, who was England's bowling coach from 2010 to 2015, will work as consultants alongside head coach Matthew Mott.

"Saker will join the tourists in Pakistan for the seven-match tour preceding the World Cup," the ECB said in a statement, with Hussey coming on board for the tournament that gets underway in Australia on October 16.

England, who have not won the T20 World Cup since 2009, also play Australia in a three-match series before kicking off their campaign against Afghanistan on October 22.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Hardik Pandya Back To Daddy Duties!
Don't Waste Water, Fans Tell Sachin
Australia's UNIQUE T20 World Cup Kit
How many students dropped out over hijab ban, SC asks
London pulls out all stops for Queen's lying-in-state
Concerned over Pak F-16 package, Rajnath tells Austin
Modi has assured Maha Foxconn-like project: Minister
ASIA CUP 2022

Stand Out Moments From Asia Cup 2022

BCCI's Ganguly, Shah set for extension after SC nod

