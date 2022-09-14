BCCI chief Ganguly, secretary Shah set for extension after SC nod

IMAGE: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah. Photograph: BCCI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the Board of Control for Cricket in India to amend its constitution with rules regarding the 'cooling off' period, paving the way for extension of terms for BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah and the other office bearers.

Ganguly and Shah are set to continue for another three years with BCCI allowed to amend the 'cooling off' period clause.



"We are of the considered view that the amendment would not dilute the original objective. We accept the proposed amendment," the Supreme Court said.



"Amendment proposed by BCCI doesn't detract from spirit of our original judgment& is accepted."



The Supreme Court was hearing the matter of changing BCCI rules relating to the 'cooling off' period for the president, secretary and other office bearers. The BCCI, in its proposed amendment, had sought abolition of cooling-off period for its office bearers which would enable Ganguly and Shah to continue in office despite them having completed six years at respective state cricket associations.



While Ganguly was an office bearer in the Cricket Association of Bengal, Shah had served in the Gujarat Cricket Association.



