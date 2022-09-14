News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » BCCI chief Ganguly, secretary Shah set for extension after SC nod

BCCI chief Ganguly, secretary Shah set for extension after SC nod

September 14, 2022 17:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah. Photograph: BCCI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the Board of Control for Cricket in India to amend its constitution with rules regarding the 'cooling off' period, paving the way for extension of terms for BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah and the other office bearers.

 

Ganguly and Shah are set to continue for another three years with BCCI allowed to amend the 'cooling off' period clause.

"We are of the considered view that the amendment would not dilute the original objective. We accept the proposed amendment," the Supreme Court said.

"Amendment proposed by BCCI doesn't detract from spirit of our original judgment& is accepted."

The Supreme Court was hearing the matter of changing BCCI rules relating to the 'cooling off' period for the president, secretary and other office bearers. The BCCI, in its proposed amendment, had sought abolition of cooling-off period for its office bearers which would enable Ganguly and Shah to continue in office despite them having completed six years at respective state cricket associations.

While Ganguly was an office bearer in the Cricket Association of Bengal, Shah had served in the Gujarat Cricket Association.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
Should Pant Open In T20I World Cup?
Should Pant Open In T20I World Cup?
Shami's STRANGE Exclusion From WC Team
Shami's STRANGE Exclusion From WC Team
How DK's Dream Came True
How DK's Dream Came True
Hindi no rival but friend of regional languages: Shah
Hindi no rival but friend of regional languages: Shah
Modi to release 8 Namibian cheetahs on Sep 17
Modi to release 8 Namibian cheetahs on Sep 17
Rate hike fears spook investors; Sensex down 224 pts
Rate hike fears spook investors; Sensex down 224 pts
Essential medicines list: 34 drugs added, 26 dropped
Essential medicines list: 34 drugs added, 26 dropped

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

Don't Waste Water, Fans Tell Sachin

Don't Waste Water, Fans Tell Sachin

'Virat will end his career in style'

'Virat will end his career in style'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances