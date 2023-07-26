News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » England name unchanged team for final Ashes Test

England name unchanged team for final Ashes Test

July 26, 2023 17:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ben Stokes

IMAGE: England's Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali during training. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

England have named an unchanged team for the fifth and final Ashes Test against Australia at The Oval from July 27-31, the English Cricket Board (ECB) said on Wednesday.

Australia retained the urn after rain washed out the final day of the fourth Test at Old Trafford, leaving England trailing 2-1 in the series.

 

Fast bowler James Anderson, 40, has retained his place in the side despite struggling to make an impact in the series with just four wickets in three matches.

Anderson said he has "no thoughts about retirement" in his Telegraph column on Tuesday.

"Ten or 15 years ago, the debate would be about whether I should be dropped. Now it is about my future. I understand that..."

"If I was bowling horrendously, with my pace down and hobbling around in the field, I might be thinking differently. But the hunger is still there. I feel like I'm bowling well, that I can still offer something to the team."

He added that coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes still want him around in the squad.

"They want me around, so as long as I am still hungry, want to put in the work then I will keep trying to give my best for the team," Anderson said.

Pace bowler Stuart Broad, who captured his 600th test wicket when he dismissed Australian Travis Head in the fourth Test, will play his fifth match of the series.

ENGLAND SQUAD

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Stokes (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Broad, Anderson.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Welcome to Barbados...'
'Welcome to Barbados...'
Indo-Pak World Cup match likely to be rescheduled
Indo-Pak World Cup match likely to be rescheduled
Select Your Team: 1st ODI: India Vs WI
Select Your Team: 1st ODI: India Vs WI
Mobs torch abandoned houses, buses in Manipur
Mobs torch abandoned houses, buses in Manipur
Modi Inaugurates G20 Centre With Puja
Modi Inaugurates G20 Centre With Puja
Guj car crash accused rammed same SUV into a temple
Guj car crash accused rammed same SUV into a temple
Speaker admits no-trust motion, to fix debate time
Speaker admits no-trust motion, to fix debate time

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

Warner laughs off early retirement talks

Warner laughs off early retirement talks

Time for players to grab their place in ODI set up

Time for players to grab their place in ODI set up

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances