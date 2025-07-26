England in command as Root takes honours on Day 3

With two days still to play, England are firm favourites to secure the win in Manchester, one that would seal victory in the five-match series with one Test still to come.

IMAGE: Joe Root walks back to the pavillon after being dismissed for 150, on Day 3 of the 4th Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Action Images via Reuters

Joe Root climbed to second in the all-time Test run-scorers list with a sublime 150 as England seized control on Day 3 of the fourth Test against India at Old Trafford on Friday.

England ended the day on 544 for 7, holding a commanding first-innings lead of 186 runs, with Root’s masterclass anchoring their dominant reply to India’s 358.

IMAGE: England's Ben Stokes bats as he scored an unbeaten 77. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Action Images via Reuters

The 33-year-old Yorkshireman brought up his 38th Test century in typically composed fashion before overtaking Ricky Ponting to move behind only Sachin Tendulkar in the list of highest Test run-scorers. He reached his century off 164 deliveries, and his 150 came just after tea, shortly before he was stumped off Ravindra Jadeja for 150 off 256 balls, his innings laced with 12 boundaries.

Earlier in the day, Root shared an 84-run stand with captain Ben Stokes, who returned to form with a confident 77 not out, retiring briefly with cramp before returning to finish unbeaten alongside Liam Dawson (21)* at stumps.

IMAGE: India's Washington Sundar celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Harry Brook. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Action Images via Reuters

England had resumed after lunch on 332/2, with Ollie Pope (70) and Root (63) looking well-set.

India found brief success when Washington Sundar struck twice in quick succession, removing Pope and Harry Brook, but Root and Stokes steadied the innings and pushed the hosts past 400.

IMAGE: Joe Root celebrates his 38th Test ton, his 23rd at home. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Action Images via Reuters

Root reached his 23rd Test century on home soil, joining Ponting, Jacques Kallis, and Mahela Jayawardene for the most home hundreds in Test cricket. He also broke Steve Smith’s record for most Test centuries against India, taking his tally to 12.

IMAGE: Ollie Pope celebrates after reaching his half century. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Action Images via Reuters

The morning session saw Pope and Root build a patient, purposeful partnership. Pope reached his half-century in 93 balls, while Root brought up his in 99. A missed stumping by Dhruv Jurel and a dropped chance from Pope gave England breathing space, which they exploited to full effect.

IMAGE: Joe Root was at his fluent best during his milestone knock. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Action Images via Reuters

England reached 300 in the 67th over and never looked back, their middle order piling on the runs as Indian bowlers toiled without reward.

Debutant Anshul Kamboj and Jasprit Bumrah both missed out on breakthroughs during key phases, while Mohammed Siraj remained wicketless before lunch.

IMAGE: Ben Stokes falls after playing a reverse sweep. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Action Images via Reuters

With two days remaining, and a sizeable lead in hand, England are strong favourites to clinch victory in Manchester and seal the five-match series 3-1, with one Test still to be played.