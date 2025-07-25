HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Anahat bags bronze at World Squash Jr Championships

Anahat bags bronze at World Squash Jr Championships

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
July 25, 2025 21:04 IST

Anahat Singh

IMAGE: Anahat Singh won the bronze medal after losing to Egypt's Nadien ElHammamy in the women's singles semi-final at the World Squash Junior Championships in Cairo. Photograph: Anahat Singh/Instagram

Teen squash sensation Anahat Singh signed off with a bronze medal from the World Squash Junior Championships after going down to Egypt's Nadien ElHammamy in the women's singles semi-finals, in Cairo, on Friday.

 

The second-seeded Indian fought hard but eventually lost 6-11, 12-14, 10-12

to the Egyptian, who had strong support from the home crowd.

Anahat led in both the second and third games but couldn't build on the advantage.

With her semi-final finish, the 17-year-old became the first Indian girl to reach the last-four stage of the tournament since Dipika Pallikal in 2010.

Had she won, Anahat would have become only the second Indian to reach the final in the women's individual category after Joshna Chinappa's historic run in 2005.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
