Rediff.com  » Cricket » England fined for slow over-rate in fourth T20I

England fined for slow over-rate in fourth T20I

March 19, 2021 18:10 IST
Jofra Archer celebrates with his England teammates after dismissing India's Rohit Sharma in the fourth T20I in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

IMAGE: Jofra Archer celebrates with his England teammates after dismissing India's Rohit Sharma in the fourth T20I in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

England’s players have been fined 20 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate against India in Thursday’s fourth T20 International, in Ahmedabad.

 

ICC elite panel match referee Javagal Srinath imposed the sanction after Eoin Morgan's side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration at the Narendra Modi stadium.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players were fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, read a statement from the ICC on Friday.

India won the match by eight runs to level the five-match series 2-2, paving the way for a winners-take-it-all final game at the same venue on Saturday.

Morgan pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires K N Ananthapadmanabhan, Nitin Menon, and third umpire Virendar Sharma levelled the charges.

