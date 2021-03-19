PIX: Delhi Capitals unveil new jersey for IPL-14

March 19, 2021 13:11 IST

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals' fans show off their new jersey. Photographs: Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals on Friday unveiled their official playing jersey for the upcoming 14th edition of IPL in an unique ceremony in the presence of fans.

The franchise handpicked some of its top fans and invited them over for a surprise to the Delhi Capitals office in New Delhi.



After a heartfelt conversation with CEO Vinod Bisht about their favourite players and this season's expectations, the fans witnessed the unveiling of the new jersey. These fans were the very first ones to see the new jersey, even before the players.





Getting their hands on their very own customised DC jerseys left the fans elated, but the best was saved for the end. Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer and opener Shikhar Dhawan connected with them live over a video call, to catch a glimpse of the jersey and chat with the fans, making it a rare and precious experience.



"Delhi’s fans have stood by the team through ups and downs, so it is imperative for us to make them feel special," said DC chairman and co-owner Kiran Kumar Grandhi. "To take the fan experience to a different level, we also organised a photoshoot for the select fans in the new jersey, just like we do for the players. We are glad to have given them a memorable experience. It’s also a very proud moment for all of us at GMR to see the group’s logo on the arm. We cannot wait for the league to kick off, I wish the team all the very best."



The new Delhi Capitals jersey will continue to be dominated by blue (representing stability and confidence), and red (symbolising energy, passion and aggression). The jersey is in a darker shade of blue, however, and graduates to lighter tones. In addition to the trademark tiger stripes across the jersey, red tiger claws on the sides makes the overall appeal extremely dynamic.



"The new jersey looks trendy, which is in sync with our team – a vibrant, young side ready to take on a challenge, and the tiger claws make a strong statement." said director & interim CEO Vinod Bisht, of the new jersey.