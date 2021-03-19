Suryakumar, Prasidh, Krunal picked for England ODIs

March 19, 2021 10:57 IST

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders pace bowler Prasidh Krishna celebrates a wicket during the IPL last year. Photograph: BCCI

Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna and Krunal Pandya earned their maiden call-ups to the Indian ODI team for the upcoming three-match series against England.

Suryakumar hit a match-winning half-century in the fourth T20 International on Thursday, while Karnataka pacer Krishna impressed during the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day tournament, picking up 14 wickets.



Krunal hit two centuries and two fifties with the bat for Baroda in the Vijay Hazare Trophy to force his way into the ODI team, with Ravindra Jadeja yet to recover from his injury.



But there was no place for Prithvi Shaw, who hit a record 827 runs for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy at a staggering average of 165.40, while Karnataka opener Devdutt Padikkal was also ignored despite a good showing in the IPL and in domestic cricket.



Jasprit Bumrah, who got married recently, will miss the three-match ODI series, as Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes back into the team.

The three ODIs will be played in Pune on March 23, March 26 and March 28.



India’s ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (w/k), KL Rahul (w/k), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Thangarasu Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.