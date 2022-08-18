News
Siraj to play Warwickshire's last three county games

Source: PTI
August 18, 2022 17:36 IST
IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj will be the second Indian player to represent Warwickshire this season after Krunal Pandya signed up for the team for the Royal London Cup One Day Championship. Photograph: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images/Getty Images

India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj will join the English county bandwagon as he gears up to play Warwickshire's last three first-class games in September.

 

Siraj is currently playing the ODI series in Zimbabwe but has been left out of the Asia Cup T20 later this month.

"Warwickshire County Cricket Club has signed India international fast bowler Mohammed Siraj for the final three matches of the County Championship season. The 28-year-old will arrive at Edgbaston ahead of the Bears home fixture against Somerset on Monday, 12 September," the county club stated in a media release.

The right-arm fast bowler took 4/66 in the first innings of the fifth and final Test between India and England at Edgbaston in July, before adding a further six wickets in three ODI matches that followed.

A natural swinger of the ball, Siraj has played for his country 26 times in all formats, taking 56 wickets. In total, he has taken 403 wickets in 207 career matches with 194 of those in first-class cricket.

"I can't wait to join up with the Bears squad. I have always enjoyed playing in England with India and I'm excited to experience County Cricket," Siraj said.

"Edgbaston is a world class stadium and the atmosphere it created this year for the Test was special. I am really looking forward to making it my home in September and hopefully helping the Bears end the season well.

"I would like to extend my gratitude to both Warwickshire County Cricket Club and BCCI for this opportunity."

Paul Farbrace, Director of Cricket, Warwickshire said: "Siraj is a fantastic addition to the squad and we can't wait to welcome him to Warwickshire. He is one of the best fast bowlers in the world right now and his knowledge and experience will help bring an added dimension to our line-up.

"It's been clear that we needed to strengthen our bowling attack for the crucial run-in period and I am excited to see what Siraj can do in these three games."

 Siraj will be the second Indian player to represent Warwickshire this season after Krunal Pandya signed up for the team for the Royal London Cup One Day Championship.

Source: PTI
