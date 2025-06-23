Records galore for Rahul as he goes past Dravid

Indian opener KL Rahul continued his brilliant run in South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia (SENA) conditions, re-writing record books with yet another classy century against England during the first Test at Leeds on Monday.

Rahul, who was dropped on 58 by Harry Brook at gully, made the most of reprieve, scoring 137 off 247 balls, his innings decorated with 18 fours.

This is KL's sixth century in SENA countries, his third in England. He has also scored one century in Australia and two in South Africa.

Rahul now has the most centuries by an Indian opener.

With a third Test ton as opener in England, he went past Rahul Dravid (2).

This is also his fourth century as an opener against England, tying him with Sunil Gavaskar and Rohit Sharma (4 each).

This is Rahul's fifth century as an opener in SENA conditions for India, and he is four away from breaking the record of Gavaskar (nine centuries).

He has levelled with Mohammed Azharuddin and Rishabh Pant (six centuries each) to have the joint fourth-most centuries by an Indian in SENA conditions. The record holder here is legendary Sachin Tendulkar (17), followed by Virat Kohli (12) and Dravid (10).

KL has a solid record in England, with 776 runs in 10 matches and 20 innings at an average of 40.84, with three centuries and a fifty. His best score is 149.