HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Records galore for Rahul as he goes past Dravid

Records galore for Rahul as he goes past Dravid

Source: ANI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 23, 2025 22:10 IST

x

KL Rahul

Indian opener KL Rahul continued his brilliant run in South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia (SENA) conditions, re-writing record books with yet another classy century against England during the first Test at Leeds on Monday.

Rahul, who was dropped on 58 by Harry Brook at gully, made the most of reprieve, scoring 137 off 247 balls, his innings decorated with 18 fours.

This is KL's sixth century in SENA countries, his third in England. He has also scored one century in Australia and two in South Africa.

Rahul now has the most centuries by an Indian opener.

With a third Test ton as opener in England, he went past Rahul Dravid (2).

This is also his fourth century as an opener against England, tying him with Sunil Gavaskar and Rohit Sharma (4 each).

This is Rahul's fifth century as an opener in SENA conditions for India, and he is four away from breaking the record of Gavaskar (nine centuries).

He has levelled with Mohammed Azharuddin and Rishabh Pant (six centuries each) to have the joint fourth-most centuries by an Indian in SENA conditions. The record holder here is legendary Sachin Tendulkar (17), followed by Virat Kohli (12) and Dravid (10).

KL has a solid record in England, with 776 runs in 10 matches and 20 innings at an average of 40.84, with three centuries and a fifty. His best score is 149.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Another ton, more records for wizard Pant at Leeds
Another ton, more records for wizard Pant at Leeds
Ex cricketers doff hat to Rahul's 'masterclass'
Ex cricketers doff hat to Rahul's 'masterclass'
PIX: Rahul, Pant hit tons as India pile on the runs
PIX: Rahul, Pant hit tons as India pile on the runs
SEE: Dada, Kaif and an iconic sweater!
SEE: Dada, Kaif and an iconic sweater!
50 year old gymnast's silver lining in Tashkent
50 year old gymnast's silver lining in Tashkent

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

6 Utterly Yummy Nutella Delights

webstory image 2

17 Pics Explaining Why Antarctica Is Otherworldly

webstory image 3

7 Medical Symptoms You MUST NOT Ignore

VIDEOS

CM Yogi's heartwarming promise to little girl wins the Internet1:24

CM Yogi's heartwarming promise to little girl wins the...

'Metro In Dino' cast steps out in style ahead of its release1:54

'Metro In Dino' cast steps out in style ahead of its release

Tej Pratap Yadav reacts to RJD expulsion8:32

Tej Pratap Yadav reacts to RJD expulsion

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD