Another ton, more records for wizard Pant at Leeds

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant celebrates his century, his 2nd of the match, on Day 4 of the 1st Test at Headingley in Leeds on Monday. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Action Images via Reuters

India's Rishabh Pant scored a blistering century, his second of the match, on Day 4 of the opening Test at Headingley in Leeds, on Monday.

Pant cut spinner Shoaib Bashir past point for a single to complete his 8th Test century from 130 balls.

Pant is now only the second wicket-keeper in Test history to score centuries in both innings of a Test. Zimbabwe's Andy Flower, was the first one to do so in 2001 against South Africa.'

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant is now only the 2nd wicket-keeper to score a century in both innings of a Test. Photograph: BCCI/X

Also in the first two matches of WTC 2025-27 cycle Pant is among the two batters to score 100s in both innings of the match -- Bangladesh captain Najmal Shanto hit 148 & 125* against Sri Lanka in the first Test in Galle last week and Pant has 134 & 118 against England in Leeds.

Pant also matched India's veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane, who was the last vice-captain to smash a century in each innings, doing so against South Africa in New Delhi, in 2015.