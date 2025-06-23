Ex cricketers doff hat to Rahul's 'masterclass'

'Watching him bat this innings is like watching the MCC coaching manual in action.'

IMAGE: KL Rahul celebrates his century against England in the 2nd innings, on Day 4 of the opening Test at Headingley, Leeds, on Monday. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Action Images via Reuters

Former England skipper and former India batter Wasim Jaffer were left in awe of KL Rahul's poetic batting in India's 2nd innings of the 1st Test at Headingley on Monday.

Rahul went on to score his 9th Test century off 202 balls just after lunch on Day 4.

With this ton comes a special record for the Indian opener -- no Asian opener has more 100s in England than Rahul. Former Australian captain Mark Taylor and ex Proteas skipper Graeme Smith are the only other openers who have scored more centuries than Rahul since 1989.

After Brydon Carse struck early to remove skipper Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and Rahul batted steadily to give India a huge lead.

Rahul inflicted malicious damage to England at Headingley with his composed demeanour and picture-perfect strokeplay , while Pant bustled about his business at the other end in patches.

Rahul remained unfazed, leaving the deliveries in the corridor of uncertainty and punishing the ones that landed in his arc.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain was left enchanted by Rahul's batting "masterclass".

'He is so elegant. Even when a ball goes past the outside edge, it doesn't faze him too much. If you want to learn how to bat in English conditions, he is giving you a masterclass,' Hussain said on Sky Sports.

IMAGE: KL Rahul was at his finest as he batted to a well crafted century. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Action Images via Reuters

Ex India Test opener Jaffer tweeted: 'Watching him bat this innings is like watching the MCC coaching manual in action. Top top knock from a high class batter. Well played.'

'Outstanding century by @klrahul. Absolute class. Test match batting of the very highest order. So happy for him,' tweeted broadcaster Harsha Bhogle.

Former India bowler Irfan Pathan tweeted: 'KL Rahul is the link between seniors who retired and youngsters who are in the team. He is the main man now in test cricket who will excel in this responsibility. Brilliant batting so far. Need to make it big.'

Fortune stood by his side when he steered the ball straight into Harry Brook, who fumbled on the opportunity and allowed Rahul a breather.

When the pitch started to misbehave, Rahul kept his eyes glued to the ball till the last moment and weathered puzzling deliveries to craft a beautiful century.