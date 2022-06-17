News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » England break record for highest ODI total!

England break record for highest ODI total!

June 17, 2022 19:38 IST
Jos Buttler

IMAGE: England’s Jos Buttler celebrates one hundred fifty runs. Photograph: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

England broke their own world record for the highest team total in one-day international (ODI) history after they scored 498-4 in 50 overs against a hapless Netherlands attack on Friday.

 

Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan and Phil Salt notched up centuries while Liam Livingstone scored England's fastest ODI fifty. The previous record was England's 481 against Australia in 2018.

Dawid Malan

IMAGE: England's Dawid Malan celebrates reaching his century. Photograph: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

Malan (125) and Salt (122) laid the foundation for England's record score with a 222-run partnership before Buttler (162 not out) came in and accelerated the scoring in what was a brutal onslaught on the Dutch bowlers.

In all, Buttler smashed seven boundaries and cleared the ropes 14 times while Livingstone, who reached his fifty in 17 balls, finished unbeaten on 66 off just 22 deliveries.

England now have the three highest scores in ODI history, having also scored 444 against Pakistan in 2016.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
