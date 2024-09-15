News
Eng v Aus T20 series ends in disappointing damp squib

Eng v Aus T20 series ends in disappointing damp squib

September 15, 2024 22:18 IST
IMAGE: Spectators shelter under an umbrella as covers are on the pitch at the Old Trafford Ground in Manchester, England. Photograph: Lee Smith / Reuters

The decisive Twenty20 clash of the three-match series between England and Australia was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain at Old Trafford on Sunday.

 

Play was due to start at 1330 GMT in Manchester, but after multiple pitch inspections, umpires decided there was no chance of play, with the match being called off at around 1520 GMT.

No result meant the three-match series was tied at 1-1 after the touring side won the first T20 by 28 runs, with England bouncing back to win the second by three wickets.

Both the teams will now shift their focus to the five-match One-Day International series, starting Thursday at Trent Bridge.

 

 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

