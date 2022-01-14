News
Elgar glad team that 'doesn't have the names' delivered

Elgar glad team that 'doesn't have the names' delivered

January 14, 2022 19:38 IST
'I laid down some proper challenges to some senior players to stand up and respond. It was brilliant to see the guys take the message on board.'

South Africa skipper Dean Elgar celebrates with teammates and the trophy after winning the third Test and series against India at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town, on Friday.

IMAGE: South Africa skipper Dean Elgar celebrates with teammates and the trophy after winning the third Test and series against India, at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town, on Friday. Photograph: Sumaya Hisham/Reuters

South Africa captain Dean Elgar admits he had to show some tough love to his players, which he believes was behind their turnaround in fortunes as they completed a seven-wicket victory over India at Newlands on Friday to claim the Test series 2-1.

 

The home side was well-beaten by 113 runs in the first Test in Pretoria, but bounced back, against expectations with their young side, to win in both Johannesburg and Cape Town against the number one ranked team in the world.

"We have a young, talented group," Elgar told reporters. "The experience isn’t there, but we are gaining it and getting better every day.

"It was unreal to see how a group that doesn’t have the ‘names’ could gel together and play as one. This is a proper unit. It was a proper team win."

Elgar admits he did not pull any punches after the loss in Pretoria and says there were some tough conversations within the group.

"Ultimately if you want to operate at a high-performance level you need to have tough, hard chats. If guys don’t like it, that is up for them to deal with," he said.

"I am a bit of an old school mentality with a new school twist, but I laid down some proper challenges to some senior players to stand up and respond. It was brilliant to see the guys take the message on board.

"If you want to be world number one in the future, you have to compete and beat the best."

South Africa, who won their previous series in West Indies in June, will next play Test cricket when they tour New Zealand for two matches next month.

"We are by no means the finished article," Elgar said. "But I am already thinking about the next series, which is something I need to try and manage and control, because I will burn my brain out.

"There are a lot of positives going into that series, but also a lot of negatives we need to hit on the head."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

