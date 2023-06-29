'Don't be selfish in prayer by praying for yourself'

IMAGE: Irfan Pathan looks stylish, doesn't he? Photograph: Kind courtesy Irfan Pathan/Instagram

Former and current cricketers took to social media to send out their wishes for Eid ul-Adha.

Mohammed Shami shared adorable snaps with his daughter and penned a post to mark the festive occasion.

'Do not be selfish in prayer by praying for yourself. Pray for others too and stand a better chance of having your prayers answered. May Allah bless you with good health, wealth, and happiness,' Indian cricket's fast bowling star said.

'Let's celebrate the festival of Eid Ul Adha with love, compassion and unity. Happy Eid ul Adha!'

IMAGE: Shami's Eid celebrations! Photographs: Kind courtesy Mohammed Shami/Twitter

Mohammed Azharuddin shared a photo on Facebook and wrote, 'Eid Mubarak to everyone. May Allah grant your wishes and fulfill your dreams. Happy Eid-ul-adha!'

IMAGE: Azhar sends out his wishes! Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohammed Azharuddin/Facebook

Irfan Pathan posted a natty pic of himself and noted: 'Some Eids are different... Eid Mubarak everyone. Have a great one.'

'Wishing you all a blessed and joyous Eid ul Adha! May this day bring you happiness, peace, and abundant blessings,' came an endearing Eid greeting from Cheteshwar Pujara.

Eid greetings were also posted by Kashmir and SunRisers Hyderabad cricketer Abdul Samad.