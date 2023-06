Glimpses from the annual Haj pilgrimage outside Mecca.

IMAGE: A pilgrim offers prayers on the Mount of Mercy. All photographs: Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters

IMAGE: Pilgrims gather on the Mount of Mercy.

IMAGE: A pilgrim offers prayers while others rest.

IMAGE: Women and men offer prayers.

IMAGE: A water mist is sprayed due to high temperature during the Haj.

IMAGE: The pilgrims rest in the scorching heat with their umbrellas out.

IMAGE: A pilgrim carries mattresses.

IMAGE: A pilgrim walks to the Mount of Mercy.

