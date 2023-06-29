On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, Bollywood stars take to social media to wish Eid Mubarak.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urmila Matondkar/Instagram

Urmila Matondkar shares a picture with husband Mohsin Akhtar and wishes, 'May all prayers for Peace and Harmony be accepted..Love, Kindness n Compassion prevail!!'

Sunny Deol: '#EidMubarak to all, May the almighty shower his graceful blessings upon you and your loved ones' lives with peace, prosperity, and abundance.'

Dharmendra shares a video of Saira Banu with the late Dilip Kumar and writes, 'Eid Mubarak Eid ka din hai... aaj to gale mil le mere Khuda.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Adnan Sami/Instagram

Adnan Sami sends Eid greetings from wife Roya and daughter Medina.

Mahesh Babu: 'Wishing you all a happy Eid al-Adha! May this day bring joy, love, and success to each one of you! #EidMubarak'

Emraan Hashmi: 'Eid Mubarak to all!!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauahar Khan/Instagram

Gauahar Khan celebrates her son Zehaan's first Eid and writes, 'Eid Mubarak. Thank u @arifaudi786 maamu for this eidi! #outfit and dad got him his first jaanamaz and topi! BaarakAllahfihi.'

Jr NTR: 'Wishing you all a happy Eid al-Adha! May this day bring joy, love, and success to each one of you!'