On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, Bollywood stars take to social media to wish Eid Mubarak.
Urmila Matondkar shares a picture with husband Mohsin Akhtar and wishes, 'May all prayers for Peace and Harmony be accepted..Love, Kindness n Compassion prevail!!'
Sunny Deol: '#EidMubarak to all, May the almighty shower his graceful blessings upon you and your loved ones' lives with peace, prosperity, and abundance.'
Dharmendra shares a video of Saira Banu with the late Dilip Kumar and writes, 'Eid Mubarak Eid ka din hai... aaj to gale mil le mere Khuda.'
Adnan Sami sends Eid greetings from wife Roya and daughter Medina.
Mahesh Babu: 'Wishing you all a happy Eid al-Adha! May this day bring joy, love, and success to each one of you! #EidMubarak'
Emraan Hashmi: 'Eid Mubarak to all!!'
Gauahar Khan celebrates her son Zehaan's first Eid and writes, 'Eid Mubarak. Thank u @arifaudi786 maamu for this eidi! #outfit and dad got him his first jaanamaz and topi! BaarakAllahfihi.'
Jr NTR: 'Wishing you all a happy Eid al-Adha! May this day bring joy, love, and success to each one of you!'