News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » 'Eid Mubarak to all!'

'Eid Mubarak to all!'

By REDIFF MOVIES
June 29, 2023 13:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, Bollywood stars take to social media to wish Eid Mubarak.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urmila Matondkar/Instagram

Urmila Matondkar shares a picture with husband Mohsin Akhtar and wishes, 'May all prayers for Peace and Harmony be accepted..Love, Kindness n Compassion prevail!!'

Sunny Deol: '#EidMubarak to all, May the almighty shower his graceful blessings upon you and your loved ones' lives with peace, prosperity, and abundance.'

Dharmendra shares a video of Saira Banu with the late Dilip Kumar and writes, 'Eid Mubarak Eid ka din hai... aaj to gale mil le mere Khuda.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Adnan Sami/Instagram

Adnan Sami sends Eid greetings from wife Roya and daughter Medina.

Mahesh Babu: 'Wishing you all a happy Eid al-Adha! May this day bring joy, love, and success to each one of you! #EidMubarak'

Emraan Hashmi: 'Eid Mubarak to all!!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauahar Khan/Instagram

Gauahar Khan celebrates her son Zehaan's first Eid and writes, 'Eid Mubarak. Thank u @arifaudi786 maamu for this eidi! #outfit and dad got him his first jaanamaz and topi! BaarakAllahfihi.'

Jr NTR: 'Wishing you all a happy Eid al-Adha! May this day bring joy, love, and success to each one of you!'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
When Pilgrims Gather On Mount Of Mercy
When Pilgrims Gather On Mount Of Mercy
Babar Azam, Rizwan Perform Haj
Babar Azam, Rizwan Perform Haj
Eid special: 5 delicious recipes
Eid special: 5 delicious recipes
UCC can't just be against Sharia law: Sena-UBT
UCC can't just be against Sharia law: Sena-UBT
The Oscars Invite Ram Charan, Jr NTR!
The Oscars Invite Ram Charan, Jr NTR!
Google unveils slew of AI tools for Indian developers
Google unveils slew of AI tools for Indian developers
Transition getting easier every year: Swiatek
Transition getting easier every year: Swiatek

More like this

Recipes: Celebrate Eid With Delicious Meat Dishes

Recipes: Celebrate Eid With Delicious Meat Dishes

DROOL: Outrageously yummy Eid recipes

DROOL: Outrageously yummy Eid recipes

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances