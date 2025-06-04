Patidar, Jitesh, Krunal's Celebratory Dance

IMAGE: Skipper Rajat Patidar dances with Jitesh Sharma in pure joy! Photograph: RCB/X

The party was far from over after Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their first-ever Indian Premier League title in 18 years with a thrilling six run victory over Punjab Kings in the 2025 final.

As the victorious RCB squad returned to their team hotel in Ahmedabad late Tuesday night, they were welcomed like true champions -- with dhol beats, thunderous cheers, and an atmosphere electric with celebration.

Star allrounder Krunal Pandya led the charge, breaking into impromptu garba moves the moment he stepped off the bus.

Moments later, RCB talisman Virat Kohli and Director of Cricket Mo Bobat walked in. Bobat holding the gleaming IPL trophy aloft, as hotel staff and fans erupted in applause.

Skipper Rajat Patidar couldn't contain his emotions either. Fuelled by adrenaline and pure joy, he joined the celebrations on the hotel floor, dancing heartily alongside close friend and tea-mmate Jitesh Sharma.

Adding to the revelry was Dinesh Karthik, the veteran wicket-keeper who played his final IPL season last year and now serves as RCB's batting coach and mentor. DK couldn't resist the infectious energy and joined in with a few jubilant steps.

Youngsters Suyash Sharma, Swastik Chikara and Yash Dayal also showed off their dance moves.

Overseas stars Phil Salt and Tim David captured the moment on their phones, soaking in the once-in-a-lifetime atmosphere with wide smiles and uncontainable excitement.