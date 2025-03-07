HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » ECB apologises after awkward Ashes post involving Pope

ECB apologises after awkward Ashes post involving Pope

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 07, 2025 09:58 IST

x

ECB

IMAGE: England Cricket’s ‘Ashes’ joke backfires. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

The England and Wales Cricket Board has apologised after its social media staff reposted a message from the account of Pope Francis and suggested the pontiff, who is in hospital being treated for double pneumonia, was a fan of the Ashes series.

The post on the X account of Pope Francis was sent out on Tuesday ahead of Ash Wednesday, the start of the season of Lent when the foreheads of Roman Catholics are marked with the ashes of burnt palm leaves.

"The #Ashes remind us of who we are, which does us good," the message started.

England Cricket's account reposted it along with the message, "Even @Pontifex loves the Ashes", a reference to the Ashes rivalry between the England and Australia cricket teams.

"This was an ill-judged post and was swiftly deleted," an ECB spokesman said. "We apologise for any offence."

 

Pope Francis, an Argentine soccer fan, on Thursday sent his first audio message since being taken to hospital nearly three weeks ago, expressing thanks to well-wishers from around the world who had offered him their support.

The next edition of the Ashes cricket series, which gets its name from a satirical obituary published in a British newspaper after Australia first won a test in England in 1882, takes place later this year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Can India Win The Champions Trophy Final?
Can India Win The Champions Trophy Final?
How Our Batters Fared In ICC ODI Finals
How Our Batters Fared In ICC ODI Finals
Shami is a criminal: Barelvi cleric
Shami is a criminal: Barelvi cleric
Stokes in race with Brooks for England ODI captaincy
Stokes in race with Brooks for England ODI captaincy
What's hurting growth of UAE cricket?
What's hurting growth of UAE cricket?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Everyday Indian Spices Good For Your Health

webstory image 2

10 Lovely Fauji Towns With A Retro Vibe

webstory image 3

Easy, Peas-y: 17 Lovely Recipes With Peas

VIDEOS

'A criminal': Muslim cleric slams cricketer Shami for not observing Roza1:32

'A criminal': Muslim cleric slams cricketer Shami for not...

Modi enjoys beauty of snow-capped mountains in Mukhwa, Uttarakhand1:16

Modi enjoys beauty of snow-capped mountains in Mukhwa,...

Childhood coach defends Shami for not observing Roza1:09

Childhood coach defends Shami for not observing Roza

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD