Driven by gut feeling: How Talat-Nawaz steered Pak home

IMAGE: Mohammad Nawaz (38 not out) and Hussain Talat (32 not out) put on a 54-run unbeaten partnership to help Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets in their Super 4s match of the Asia Cup in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Photograph: Screengrab

Hussain Talat and Mohammad Nawaz produced a spectacle to send Sri Lanka close to the exit route and inspire Pakistan to a commanding five-wicket win in the must-win Super Fours fixture at the ongoing Asia Cup at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

After the halfway mark, Pakistan was in a dire spot with half of the side in the dugout, but Talat and Nawaz retained poise to steer the Men in Green past the finishing line. Nawaz was the aggressor with an unbeaten 38 off 24, while Talat preserved his wicket and returned unbeaten on 32(30).

Describing his effort in trying conditions, Talat said the heat was unforgiving but he battled past it.

'It is difficult as it is hot. But we were prepared for this. The conditions were not easy today, that is why I took my time,' Talat said at the post-match presentation.

'Although we want to play aggressive cricket, the conditions in UAE don't allow you to go full fledged. That is why Salman (captain, Agha) and (coach) Mike talked to us. We had to play to the field and played our best shots,' Talat added.

IMAGE: Pakistan's Hussain Talat celebrates on dismissing Sri Lanka's captain Charith Asalanka. Photograph: ANI Photo

With Pakistan reeling at 80 for 5 in the 12th over, they had pull out something spectacular to get the momentum back in their favour and Talat explained how the 54-run stand with Mohammad Nawaz shaped the fate of the game eventually.

'The plan was to go and attack. But I backed my gut feeling. I wanted to take some time and then felt the boundaries will come.

'There was a lot of humidity. My energy was low. At the end, we decided he (Nawaz) will go for the big shots and I would block. Hats off to Nawaz.' he added.

Talat also reflected on his more than handy bowling performance as his figures of 2 for 18 off 3 overs helped put the lid on Sri Lanka's scoring.

'I have been working on my bowling quite a lot with the bowling coach. We all know that Sri Lankan batters are dangerous and they would go after me so I had to back my plan B. If I bowl two good overs, I knew my team will benefit,' he said with a smile.