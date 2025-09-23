India's Aishwarya Pissay races into W2RC history

India’s Aishwarya Pissay has become the first woman from Asia to compete on two wheels at the FIM World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC).

The multiple-time national and world champion is racing in Round 4 of the 2025 season, the BP Ultimate Rally-Raid Portugal (Sept 22–28), in the Rally2, Women’s class as a privateer, backed by TVS Racing and a clutch of partners.

“This is a bold step forward for me, and for every girl who dreams of Dakar. I’m proud to represent India and Asia at this level,” said Aishwarya, who has set her sights on making history again by racing the Dakar Rally in 2027.

This campaign marks a pivotal step on Aishwarya’s road to Dakar 2027, where she aims to become the first Indian woman to race and finish the Dakar Rally on two wheels, a record no woman from Asia has yet achieved.

Aishwarya is already a trailblazer, she is a three-time FIM Baja World Champion and 11-time Indian national title winner.

Rally Details: BP Ultimate Rally-Raid Portugal 2025

• Total Distance: 2,000 km • Competitive Stages (Selective Sections): 1,225 km

• Number of Stages: 5 + Prologue

• Terrain: 100% gravel/dirt tracks

• Regions: Alentejo & Ribatejo (Portugal) + Extremadura (Spain)

• Format: 6 Selective Sections + 1 Prologue over 7 days