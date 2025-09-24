Pak skipper credits Afridi, all-rounders in nervy win

'Talat has done very well in domestic cricket. I know him for several years. He has been working really hard with his game, so I'm really happy for him.'

IMAGE: Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi and teammates celebrate the wicket of Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka during their match in the Super Fours of the Asia Cup 2025, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Pakistan huffed and puffed but defeated Sri Lanka by five wickets in a low-scoring Asia Cup Super Fours contest in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Chasing an under-par target of 134, Pakistan first raced to 45 for no loss in five overs only to slump to 80 for five in the next seven overs. Hussain Talat (32 not out) and Mohammad Nawaz (38 not out) then took them over the line.

Pakistan won with two overs to spare.

Speaking at the post-matfch presentation, a Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha was pragmatic of the victory.

'Can't say it is a perfect game. We lost four wickets in 3 overs. Apart from that, it was could be perfect game. We need to stop these (losing wickets in a heap),' Agha said.

Speaking of their improved fielding, Agha gave credit to fielding coach Shane McDermott, who was appointed in July.

'Since Shane has come into the team, we have been fielding very well. He has been working really hard with the players. He has been outstanding. We have named him Rockstar. Whenever we have a training, our players have been giving it that extra in the fielding. When you work had it does pay off,' Agha said.

Agha was full of praise for his team's stars on the night, Shaheen Shah Afridi, who finished with 3 for 28, and Nawaz Mohammad and Hussain Talat, whose 54-run stand took the team to victory

'Shaheen has been bowling really well. He is an asset for us. He is a match-winner. And he keeps proving that time and again.'

'We play so many all-rounders as the game nowadays demands that. Talat has done very well in domestic cricket. I know him for several years. He has been working really hard with his game, so I'm really happy for him.

IMAGE: Pakistan's Hussain Talat celebrates on dismissing Sri Lanka's captain Charith Asalanka . Photograph: ANI Photo

'And I think, Nawaz as a batter has so much potential. Hope both can continue like this for the rest of the tournament as well,' Agha added,

Agha also made a mention of spinner Abrar Ahmed contribution as he bowled an excellent spell of 1 for 8 in his four overs.

'Abrar has been bowling well. Whenever we are in a difficult situation, I go to him. He always steps up when called up. Hope he can continue like this for many more seasons for Pakistan,' Agha trailed off.

Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka rued losing early wickets that saw Pakistan restrict Sri Lanka to just 133 for 8.

'If you lose 5 wickets before the 10th over, it will be hard. The surface was good. They bowled and fielded really well in the first 8-9 overs,' he said at the post-match presentation.

Asalanka took the positives from the loss, stating: 'At 57/4 and later 80/5, Pakistan were in real trouble, and that was a positive for us. Even though we only scored 133 runs, the fight and spirit we showed was something to be proud of.'

The Sri Lankan captain also lauded spinner Wanindu Hasaranga who took two wickets and a brilliant catch to remove opener Fakhar Zaman.

'He’s (Hasaranga) always been a superstar in white-ball cricket, someone who has done so much for the country and continues to give his best,' Asalanka trailed off.