Rediff.com  » Cricket » PIX: 'Big Show' trumps Gaikwad as Australia stay alive

PIX: 'Big Show' trumps Gaikwad as Australia stay alive

November 29, 2023 00:05 IST
IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell plays the scoop shot during the third T20 Internationala against India in Guwahati on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Glenn Maxwell's blistering century trumped India opener Ruturaj Gaikwad's unbeaten 123 as Australia clinched a last-ball victory in a thrilling third T20 International to stay alive in the five-match series in Guwahati on Tuesday.

On a high after back-to-back wins in Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram, India appeared keen to clinch the series in Guwahati as they racked up 222/3, their third successive 200-plus score of the series, riding Gaikwad's 57-ball blitz.

IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell celebrates scoring a century in his 100th T20 International. Photograph: BCCI

Maxwell, who bled 30 runs as a bowler in his only over of the match, had other ideas though.

 

Three weeks after smashing an unbeaten 201 against Afghanistan in the 50-overs World Cup, the all-rounder hammered an unbeaten 104 off 48 balls to secure a five-wicket victory for Australia.

IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell celebrates with Matthew Wade after winning the third T20I. Photograph: BCCI

Put into bat, India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan inside three overs but stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav (39) combined in a 57-run stand with Gaikwad to arrest the slide.

Suryakumar fell at the midway stage of the innings but India raced to 100 in 12 overs before Gaikwad stepped on gas.

IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell turned the match on its head with his astonishing shotmaking, hitting eight sixes and as many fours. Photograph: BCCI

The 26-year-old went run-a-ball for his first 21 runs before exploding with the bat.

Gaikwad clobbered seven sixes and 13 fours in what is the second highest score by an India batter in a T20 International, behind Shubman Gill's unbeaten 126 against New Zealand earlier this year.

IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell tries the reverse scoop. Photograph: BCCI

He forged a 141-run partnership off just 59 balls with Tilak Varma, who made 31 not out. Sixty seven of those runs came in the last three overs.

Travis Head (35) led Australia's spirited reply before their top order wilted and the tourists slumped to 134/5 in the 14th over.

IMAGE: Ruturaj Gaikwad celebrates his maiden T20 International century. Photograph: BCCI

Maxwell turned the match on its head with his astonishing shotmaking, hitting eight sixes and as many fours.

Needing 21 runs off the last over from Prasidh Krishna, Australia captain Matthew Wade, who made 28 not out, took five runs from the first two balls getting Maxwell on strike.

IMAGE: Gaikwad hits over the top. Photograph: BCCI

Maxwell hit the third ball for a six, and followed it with a hat-trick of fours to seal a thrilling victory.

IMAGE: Ruturaj Gaikwad with Tilak Varma. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Ruturaj Gaikwad started slowly with 22 from as many balls before cutting loose to smash 101 from the next 35 deliveries. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Ruturaj Gaikwad and Suryakumar Yadav run between the wickets. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav plays his trademark scoop over fine leg for a six. Photograph: BCCI
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
