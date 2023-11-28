News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PHOTOS: India vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Ruturaj Gaikwad hammers maiden ton

PHOTOS: India vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Ruturaj Gaikwad hammers maiden ton

Source: PTI
November 28, 2023 21:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Images from India vs Australia 3rd T20 International in Guwahati on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Ruturaj Gaikwad hammered a sizzling century to guide India to a big total. Photograph: BCCI

Ruturaj Gaikwad displayed brute power and wonderful technique in equal measure with a maiden hundred that propelled India to a commanding 222 for 3 against Australia in the third T20 International in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Gaikwad slammed a career-best 123 not out off just 57 balls with 13 fours and seven sixes, a first ton by an Indian batter against Australia in T20 Internationals.

The 30 runs that Gaikwad took off Glenn Maxwell in the 20th over could prove to be a game-changer. Skipper Matthew Wade's decision to give a part-time off-spinner 20th over of the innings backfired big-time.

IMAGE: Jason Behrendroff celebrates the wicket of India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal. Photograph: BCCI

On a wicket that had some extra bounce and swing, India had a shaky start losing their both their in-form batters Yashasvi Jaiswal (6) and Ishan Kishan (0) cheaply after Matthew Wade opted to bowl to make use of the dewy conditions.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav (39; 29b) looked set for a big knock with two sixes and five boundaries before debutant pacer Aaron Hardie dismissed him with a short ball just after the halfway mark.

IMAGE: Kane Richardson celebrate the wicket of India’s Ishan Kishan. Photograph: BCCI

With run-rate not an issue -- eight per over -- they needed someone to anchor their innings, and the Indian vice-captain Gaikwad played the role to perfection.

From 13 off 15 balls, the right-hander with orthodox technique, who often drew flak for his slow starts, switched gears after Surya's dismissal, displaying the wide array of shots in his repertoire.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav hammers a six. Photograph: BCCI

His knock was not just about classical drives in the V but also a testament to his brute power. He packed a lot of punch in his pulls and an inside-out maximums. It was a different Gaikwad on display during last six overs.

Once he got his first 50 off 32 balls, he then went berserk, taking another 20 to bring up his maiden triple digit score in the last over of Maxwell.

IMAGE: Tilak Varma plays a shot. Photograph: BCCI

Gaikwad muscled Maxwell over wide long to to bring up his century with a six as he smashed two more in the same over that yielded 30 runs as India amassed 200-plus totals in each of the three T20Is so far.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Can Gill Do What Kohli Couldn't?
Can Gill Do What Kohli Couldn't?
'India and Pakistan fans have elephant's memory'
'India and Pakistan fans have elephant's memory'
'Stadium fell quiet like library after Kohli's wicket'
'Stadium fell quiet like library after Kohli's wicket'
Syed Modi: Rohan-Ashwini pair enters second round
Syed Modi: Rohan-Ashwini pair enters second round
ORDEAL OVER, ALL 41 WORKERS RESCUED!
ORDEAL OVER, ALL 41 WORKERS RESCUED!
The Great Tunnel Rescue: How The 16 Days Unfolded
The Great Tunnel Rescue: How The 16 Days Unfolded
PIX: Joy, hugs as 16-day underground nightmare ends
PIX: Joy, hugs as 16-day underground nightmare ends

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Is Rinku Singh the finisher India is looking for?

Is Rinku Singh the finisher India is looking for?

Don't keep so much hope: Kapil on India's WC campaign

Don't keep so much hope: Kapil on India's WC campaign

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances