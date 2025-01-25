Double play run-outs: BBL eyes radical rule changes

IMAGE: Cricket Australia (CA) is considering several significant rule changes to make the Big Bash League more engaging for spectators and appealing to top international players. Photograph: Big Bash League/X

The Big Bash League (BBL), Australia's premier T20 tournament, is reportedly gearing up for groundbreaking innovations starting from its next edition.



According to a report in The Sydney Morning Herald, Cricket Australia (CA) is considering several significant rule changes to make the competition more engaging for spectators and appealing to top international players.



One of the proposed changes is the 'double-play run-out' rule, which would allow fielding teams to dismiss two batters in a single delivery if both are out of their crease and the bails are removed at both ends. This bold innovation would require approval from players and broadcasters.



Another innovation that could be seen next season is that of a designated hitter'

which would allow opposing teams will be allowed to nominate one player who will only bat and won't have to field.The report said that official consultations with stakeholders were yet to take place but some of the best cricketing minds were working to further improve the premier tournament by making matches quicker and 'improve the quality of the competition by reducing the workload on the sport's biggest names'.CA is also actively looking at innovations in England's The Hundred tournament and baseball to spice up BBL. The changes, likely happening in July-August, will be vetted by the Playing Conditions Advisory Committee.

Another novelty being explored is halving the number of end changes with teams bowling 12 balls from one end and the captain having the discretion of allowing the same bowler to bowl 12 successive deliveries.



Sydney Sixers batting stalwart Jordan Silk, on being asked if it would be too much of a burden for pacers to send down 12 deliveries, replied: "They do it in the nets. It might be a rare occurrence where you'd see it happen."