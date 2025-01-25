HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Double play run-outs: BBL eyes radical rule changes

Double play run-outs: BBL eyes radical rule changes

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 25, 2025 00:14 IST

x

IMAGE: Cricket Australia (CA) is considering several significant rule changes to make the Big Bash League more engaging for spectators and appealing to top international players. Photograph: Big Bash League/X

The Big Bash League (BBL), Australia's premier T20 tournament, is reportedly gearing up for groundbreaking innovations starting from its next edition.

According to a report in The Sydney Morning Herald, Cricket Australia (CA) is considering several significant rule changes to make the competition more engaging for spectators and appealing to top international players.

One of the proposed changes is the 'double-play run-out' rule, which would allow fielding teams to dismiss two batters in a single delivery if both are out of their crease and the bails are removed at both ends. This bold innovation would require approval from players and broadcasters.

Another innovation that could be seen next season is that of a designated hitter'

which would allow opposing teams will be allowed to nominate one player who will only bat and won't have to field.

The report said that official consultations with stakeholders were yet to take place but some of the best cricketing minds were working to further improve the premier tournament by making matches quicker and 'improve the quality of the competition by reducing the workload on the sport's biggest names'.

CA is also actively looking at innovations in England's The Hundred tournament and baseball to spice up BBL. The changes, likely happening in July-August, will  be vetted by the Playing Conditions Advisory Committee.

 

Another novelty being explored is halving the number of end changes with teams bowling 12 balls from one end and the captain having the discretion of allowing the same bowler to bowl 12 successive deliveries.

Sydney Sixers batting stalwart Jordan Silk, on being asked if it would be too much of a burden for pacers to send down 12 deliveries, replied: "They do it in the nets. It might be a rare occurrence where you'd see it happen."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Rahane Out, Called Back From Pavilion
Rahane Out, Called Back From Pavilion
'My role is to be aggressive and bowl at the stumps'
'My role is to be aggressive and bowl at the stumps'
Sehwag Unfollows Wife: What's Up, Viru?
Sehwag Unfollows Wife: What's Up, Viru?
Varun's Big Day, Tilak's Fun Demand
Varun's Big Day, Tilak's Fun Demand
Bumrah, Jadeja, Jaiswal: 3 Indians in ICC's Test XI
Bumrah, Jadeja, Jaiswal: 3 Indians in ICC's Test XI

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

What Toppers Don't Want You to Know

webstory image 2

5 Extremely Imp Reasons To Drink A Lot Of Water Daily

webstory image 3

7 Ultimate Peanut Butter Recipes For PB Day

VIDEOS

Watch: Farooq Abdullah sings 'Tune mujhe bulaya Sherawaliye' bhajan1:01

Watch: Farooq Abdullah sings 'Tune mujhe bulaya...

Maha Kumbh: Watch Triveni Sangam in 360 degree0:38

Maha Kumbh: Watch Triveni Sangam in 360 degree

'This was the order of Mahadev': Mamta Kulkarni becomes Mahamandleshwar0:17

'This was the order of Mahadev': Mamta Kulkarni becomes...

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD