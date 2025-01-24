HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Bumrah, Jadeja, Jaiswal: 3 Indians in ICC's Test XI

Bumrah, Jadeja, Jaiswal: 3 Indians in ICC's Test XI

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: January 24, 2025 16:02 IST

x

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Yashasvi Jaiswal have been recognised for their exceptional performances in 2024 by being named in the ICC Men's Test Team of the Year.

 

Bumrah, the world's top-ranked Test bowler, led all bowlers last year with an impressive 71 wickets in 13 matches.

His dominant performance against Australia, where he claimed 32 wickets in just nine innings, solidified his position as one of the game's most feared bowlers.

ICC Test Team

Jaiswal, a rising star in Indian cricket, amassed 1478 runs in 15 Tests. He showcased his immense talent with a remarkable 712 runs against England at home and finished the year as India's leading run-scorer in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Only Joe Root, who scored 1556 runs, surpassed Jaiswal's tally in 2024.

Root and fellow Englishman Harry Brook also earned spots on the prestigious team.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Smriti, Deepti in ICC XI; no Indian men in ODI team
Smriti, Deepti in ICC XI; no Indian men in ODI team
SKY under pressure: Will he shine in second T20?
SKY under pressure: Will he shine in second T20?
Ranji: Rohit, Jaiswal's promising knocks end abruptly
Ranji: Rohit, Jaiswal's promising knocks end abruptly
Sehwag Unfollows Wife: What's Up, Viru?
Sehwag Unfollows Wife: What's Up, Viru?
2nd T20I: Spin Or Shami? India's Dilemma
2nd T20I: Spin Or Shami? India's Dilemma

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Ultimate Peanut Butter Recipes For PB Day

webstory image 2

8 Reasons To Watch Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama

webstory image 3

7 High-Fibre Foods To Supercharge Your Diet

VIDEOS

Floating Shri Ram stone draws thousands of devotees' attraction2:21

Floating Shri Ram stone draws thousands of devotees'...

Sharvari Wagh looks HOT in gym outfit0:53

Sharvari Wagh looks HOT in gym outfit

Maha Kumbh: Watch Triveni Sangam in 360 degree0:38

Maha Kumbh: Watch Triveni Sangam in 360 degree

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD