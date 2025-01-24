Bumrah, Jadeja, Jaiswal: 3 Indians in ICC's Test XI

Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Yashasvi Jaiswal have been recognised for their exceptional performances in 2024 by being named in the ICC Men's Test Team of the Year.

Bumrah, the world's top-ranked Test bowler, led all bowlers last year with an impressive 71 wickets in 13 matches.

His dominant performance against Australia, where he claimed 32 wickets in just nine innings, solidified his position as one of the game's most feared bowlers.

Jaiswal, a rising star in Indian cricket, amassed 1478 runs in 15 Tests. He showcased his immense talent with a remarkable 712 runs against England at home and finished the year as India's leading run-scorer in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Only Joe Root, who scored 1556 runs, surpassed Jaiswal's tally in 2024.

Root and fellow Englishman Harry Brook also earned spots on the prestigious team.