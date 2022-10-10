India optimistic of better show at happy hunting ground

India have tasted a lot of success recently in Australia including back-to-back Test series wins and veteran spinner Ashwin said the team will draw confidence from that.

IMAGE: Team India getting acclimatised to the conditions well ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup starting on October 22. Photograph: BCCI

India's premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin feels bigger boundaries in Australia will give the bowlers liberty to attack unlike smaller Indian grounds where one is forced to employ defensive tactics.

India will be based in Perth for a week before they move to Brisbane for the ICC warm-up games ahead of the World Cup opener against Pakistan in Melbourne on October 23.

Ashwin, who did not bowl in India's first warm up game against Western Australia on Monday, had also watched the England-Australia game in Perth on Sunday alongside some of his teammates.

"We can get caught up with what happens in T20s and bilaterals back home. Only fair to say that bowlers are getting hit around the park but we also need to understand that boundaries are very close to the 30-yard circle in India.

"When you come to Australia, the boundaries are far bigger, gives license to the bowlers to work with. It is also very important to know the lengths you have to bowl so you got to be brave enough to take 50-50 options in these places," said Ashwin after the game at the WACA ground.

India's main team landed in Australia well ahead of the ICC event while a second-string team is facing South Africa in the ODI series back home.

"Two weeks to go for the T20 World Cup and it is a marquee event and we are taking it as seriously we can. We are here to acclimatise because we have never been in Australia during this time.

"So it was important that we got here early and got used to the pace and bounce. There are a few guys who are new to the team so it will be a great time for them to acclimatise."

Talking about the warm up game, he said: "Pretty much a game of good cricket and no matter how many times you come to Australia and England, it is very important you put in those miles early on.

"By the time the first game comes, you need to be up and running and sure about what the conditions are going to be.

"Even watching games like yesterday, it is very important to understand how the game is being played in this part of the world," said the wily spinner referring the England-Australia game at the Optus Stadium.

India have tasted a lot of success recently in Australia including back-to-back Test series wins. Ashwin said the team will draw confidence from that.

"Whatever you say when you have special memories in a particular place you are going to come there backing yourself to the hilt.

"The last one that happened went our way but we also played some good white ball cricket on that leg. That is something we can draw from. We have played a lot of cricket in Australia in the last decade. Everything put together we are looking to make a quick adaption and no better place than Perth to get used to the Australian conditions, the bounce and speed."