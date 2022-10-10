Two to tango: The Shreyas-Ishan bonding!

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan celebrate after winning the second ODI against South Africa in Ranchi on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Shreyas Iyer said he didn't want to intrude Ishan Kishan's privacy as the left-hander walked back disappointed after missing a century against South Africa in the second ODI in Ranchi on Sunday.

Kishan was at his attacking best, slamming 93 off 84 balls with the help of four boundaries and five sixes at his home ground. Together with Iyer (113 not out), he shared 161 runs for the third wicket to guide India to seven-wicket win and level the three-match series.



Iyer, who got his second ODI hundred, was quite disappointed that his team-mate Kishan could not register his maiden international century.



"I was disappointed when you missed out on your hundred. I just wanted to talk to you and communicate pretty well, but since you were in beast mode, and in your zone, I didn't want to intrude on your privacy," Iyer told Kishan in a chat on bcci.tv.



"Nonetheless, we won the match, and it takes two to tango. I'm really happy that we finished on a good note and probably in the next game, you might get a century.



Iyer is enjoying a dream run in 50-overs cricket, with four fifties and a ton in his last six ODI innings.



When asked by Kishan about his celebrations on completing his second ODI ton, he said: "The celebration was nothing much, it just came instinctively.



"I didn't decide that I'd be celebrating in a certain way, but I want to appreciate the crowd. They came out in numbers and the atmosphere was electrifying. I was excited about the contest, as you mentioned, about the wicket, how it's going to play, I just applied in my mind in a similar fashion and things turned out pretty well for me."



The third and final series-deciding ODI will be played in New Delhi on Tuesday.