Rediff.com  » Cricket » Khawaja wary of this 'strategic' Indian bowler

Khawaja wary of this 'strategic' Indian bowler

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 15, 2024 12:11 IST


IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after dismissing Usman Khawaja during the 3rd Test played between India and Australia in Indore in March 2023. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives 

As cricket fans eagerly anticipate the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia, Australian opener Usman Khawaja has expressed his admiration for Indian spin maestro Ravichandran Ashwin. The prestigious series is set to kick off on November 22 with the first Test match in Perth.

 

Ashwin, 37, has been a thorn in Australia's side throughout his career. In 22 Test matches against the Aussies, he has claimed an impressive 114 wickets at an economy rate of 2.70. His record on Australian soil is equally formidable, with 39 wickets in 10 Tests at an economy rate of 2.93.

Speaking to Star Sports, Khawaja highlighted Ashwin's tactical acumen and forward-thinking approach to the game.

"Ravi is a very good bowler. He is very strategic, he always has a plan. He always tries to figure it out. He is trying to get ahead of the game, one step ahead of the game, which I respect," Khawaja said.

The Australian batsman added, "I respect his cricketing brain. It's always cool to play against, yeah I look forward to the challenge."

India has dominated recent encounters, winning the last four series against Australia, including two historic victories on Australian soil in 2018-19 and 2020-21. India now leading the Border-Gavaskar Trophy count 10-5

Australia's last series win against India came in 2014-15, and they haven't tasted victory on Indian soil since 2004-05.

Come November, the battle between Ashwin's guile and the Australian batsmen's skill will undoubtedly be a key factor in determining the series outcome.

Usman Khawaja

REDIFF CRICKET
Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

