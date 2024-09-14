News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » I've started bowling but I won't take chances: Shami

I've started bowling but I won't take chances: Shami

Source: PTI
September 14, 2024 23:48 IST
Mohammed Shami

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami last played in the 2023 ODI World Cup final after which he was sidelined by the ankle injury for which he underwent surgery earlier this year. Photograph: BCCI

Pacer Mohammed Shami is determined to regain full fitness post the ankle surgery and is open to playing domestic cricket if needed to make a comeback to the Indian team.

Shami last played in the 2023 ODI World Cup final after which he was sidelined by the ankle injury for which he underwent surgery earlier this year. His return date remains uncertain after the long lay-off.

Speaking at the Cricket Association of Bengal's annual awards ceremony in Kolkata on Saturday, where he was felicitated for his top performances, Shami expressed his desire to be fully fit before making a comeback to the Indian team.

"Koshish jaldi hi kar raha hoon kyun ke main janta hoon kaafi time ho gaya hai team se bahar rehte hue (I am working hard to make a comeback soon because I know I have been out of action for quite some time).

"However, I want to ensure there is no discomfort when I return. I have to work on my fitness, so that there is no discomfort," the fast bowler said.

"The stronger I return, the better it is for me. I don't want to rush thins and risk getting injured again, be it against Bangladesh, New Zealand or the Australia series. I have already started bowling, but I won't take any chances until I am 100 percent fit."

Mohammed Shami

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami revealed he has resumed bowling but is yet to regain full match fitness. Photograph: BCCI

Shami, who is undergoing rehabilitation, is likely to make a comeback to competitive cricket for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy, and his India comeback could be in the Test series against New Zealand.

Shami is likely to play either one or two of Bengal's opening Ranji matches against Uttar Pradesh (October 11) and Bihar (October 18).

The 34-year-old stated he is ready to test himself in domestic matches before making his international return.

"If I need to play domestic cricket to test my fitness, I will. What matters most is that I am fully ready for whatever comes next, regardless of the opposition or format," Shami added.

 

Shami is expected to be a key figure in India's preparations for the upcoming five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, starting November.

Asked about the much-anticipated series, Shami said, "Favourites toh hum hi hai, chinta unhe honi chahiye (We are the favourites, Australia should be worried)."

The CAB also recognised Shami's long association with Bengal cricket despite being born in Uttar Pradesh.

"I often say I was born in UP but made in Bengal. This is a journey of over 20 years, and I am grateful for the love and support Bengal has shown me," Shami said.

Source: PTI
Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

