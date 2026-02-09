Donald Trump rooting for US cricket team

US President Donald Trump wished Team USA luck as the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup began in India and Sri Lanka, expressing confidence in the American side

IMAGE: USA gave India a scare in their T20 World Cup group opener on Saturday, February 7. Photograph: USA Cricket/X

US President Donald Trump extended his best wishes to Team USA as the ICC Men's T20 World Cup gets underway in India and Sri Lanka.

Key Points Trump shared his message on Truth Social, expressing confidence in the American team.

The USA are featuring in their second T20 World Cup, following their debut in 2024.

The USA will next face Pakistan in Sri Lanka on February 10.

"I just heard the Cricket World Cup is underway in India! I wish the best of luck to TEAM USA! We have a very strong team. America is rooting for you!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The USA, who are featuring in their second T20 World Cup after the 2024 edition loss, played their opening fixture against the defending champions, Team India, by 29 runs at the Wankhede Stadium on February 7.

USA will next travel to Sri Lanka to face Pakistan on February 10. USA had stunned Pakistan in the 2024 T20 World Cup and will hope to do an encore.