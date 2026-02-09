SEE: Gambhir hosts Team India at his residence

India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir hosted a dinner party for members of the Indian cricket team, at his residence, on Sunday.

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir and his family welcomes India captain Suryakumar Yadav as he arrives at their residence on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Indian cricket team head coach Gambhir hosted a special dinner at his residence on Sunday ahead of his side's ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Namibia.

India take on minnows Namibia at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on on February 12.

SEE: Gautam Gambhir hosts a 'special' dinner for members of the Indian T20 cricket team. VIDEO: ANI/X

Among other invitees were Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice President Rajiv Shukla.

India began their title defence with a tight 29-run win over USA in their first group-stage match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 7.