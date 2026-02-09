Dhakshineswar Suresh, India's New Tennis Hero

Dhakshineswar Suresh is the nation's new Davis Cup hero, having led India to a historic 3-2 Davis Cup win over The Netherlands on Sunday.

IMAGE: Dhakshineswar Suresh in action during his match against The Netherlands' Jesper De Jong during the Davis Cup qualifiers at the S M Krishna tennis stadium in Bengaluru, February 7, 2026. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

India has a new tennis hero in Dhakshineswar Suresh.

Key Points Suresh came good when it mattered with three wins, claiming both his singles rubbers and combining with Yuki Bhambri to win the doubles.

Born in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, Suresh rose rapidly through the American college tennis system.

Named the ITD Male Player of the Year in 2025 and included in the ATP Next Gen Accelerator programme.

The 6 feet 5 inches tall lad proved on Sunday that pressure is only a state of mind as he helped India earn a historic 3-2 win against The Netherlands in the Davis Cup tie in Bengaluru.

Playing only his second Davis Cup tie, the 25 year old came good when it mattered most, winning both his singles rubbers and combining with Yuki Bhambri to win the doubles, a rare feat in Indian Davis Cup history.

Ranked 465 in the world, Suresh wrapped up the fifth match with a brilliant crosscourt drive to the open backhand of Guy den Ouden, a player ranked 303 places above the Indian.

The achievement evoked memories of Leander Paes' heroic effort against Japan in 2004 when the legend had swept all three matches he played -- two singles and the doubles -- single-handedly steering India to victory.

'DK' uses his height to good effect to compliment his playing style

IMAGE: Dhakshineswar Suresh reacts during his singles match against The Netherlands' Guy Den Ouden, February 8, 2026. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

Sunday's win sealed India's place in the Qualifiers Round 2.

Born in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, Suresh quickly rose through the American college tennis system.

Tall, athletic and armed with a thunderous serve, 'DK', as he is known to team-mates and on the circuit, uses his height to good effect to compliment his playing style.

Unlike the traditional Indian emphasis on touch and volley, the right-hander relies on a big first serve and a flat, penetrating forehand, using height and reach effectively on quicker courts.

DK has begun to make a serious impression, building momentum through a standout collegiate career in the United States before translating that promise into steady progress on the ATP Challenger Tour, capped by a breakthrough Davis Cup performance.

He first caught national attention at Georgia Gwinnett College, where multiple NAIA titles underlined his potential. He was a consistent top performer in the Atlantic Coast Conference, earning All-American honours and preparing his body for the rigours of the pro tour.

DK has steadily climbed the rankings

IMAGE: DK celebrates with team-mates after winning his singles match against Guy Den Ouden as India qualify for the next round. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

A move to Wake Forest University and NCAA Division I tennis exposed him to the highest collegiate level in the US, sharpening both his physical tools and match temperament, easing his transition to the professional circuit.

Progress on tour has been measured, but late 2025 and early 2026 proved decisive. At the Bengaluru Open, Suresh produced a string of impressive results, including a notable upset over higher-ranked Duje Ajdukovic and a dramatic comeback against Felix Balshaw, performances that helped him break into the world's top 500.

He climbed to a career-high ATP singles ranking of No. 468 in January 2026, having already reached a career-best No. 352 in doubles earlier in 2025. His rise was recognised domestically when he was named the ITD Male Player of the Year in 2025.

Further underlining his upward trajectory is his inclusion in the ATP Next Gen Accelerator programme, a sign of how closely his development is being tracked within the sport.

Known for his resilience, DK's ability to maintain a high first-serve percentage under fatigue has become his hallmark -- a quality that may play a massive role in transitioning from the ITF/Challenger circuit to pro level.