Home  » Cricket » 'I've Never Seen Gambhir-Kohli Fighting'

'I've Never Seen Gambhir-Kohli Fighting'

February 09, 2026 11:12 IST

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia dismissed reports of a rift between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir, saying the duo share a cordial relationship.

Rumours have been rife of a rift between Virat Kohli and Head Coach Gautam Gambhir

IMAGE: Rumours have been rife of a rift between Virat Kohli and Head Coach Gautam Gambhir. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

Board of Control for Cricket in India Secretary Devajit Saikia denies reports of a rift between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir.

There have been several reports on social media claiming that the duo do not share a good relationship. This comes on the back of suggestions that the team management is keen on replacing the senior batter with a younger player at the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Key Points

  • BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia: 'I have never seen them fighting.'
  • 'Nobody can force a player of the stature of Virat Kohli to change or take a decision.'
  • There has been speculation about the team management planning a generational shift ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.
 

Saikia rubbished the claims of differences between Gambhir and Kohli.

'I have never seen them fighting. They are in a very good, cordial relationship because I'm with them when they are representing the country,' Saikia said on the India Today podcast.

He also addressed claims that the management is looking to push out Kohli and Rohit Sharma and induce fresh blood into the ODI set-up.

'Nobody can force a player of the stature of Virat Kohli to change or take a decision,' he added.

Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar told a press conference that Rohit and Kohli were non-committal about featuring in the next ODI World Cup.

Both batters were in rich form during the ODI series against South Africa and New Zealand.

Kohli has been in sublime form over the past few months, scoring 616 runs in his last seven ODI innings.

