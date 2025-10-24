'Do You Think Kohli Will Retire After 0 And 0?'

'When Kohli made himself available for this Australia tour, I believe he will also be available for the 2027 World Cup.'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli has perished for ducks in the first two ODIs against Australia. Photograph: BCCI

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar refuses to believe Virat Kohli will quit One-Day Internationals even if he doesn't score runs in the third and final ODI against Australia in Sydney on Saturday.



Making a comeback to international cricket after a seven month gap, Kohli has perished for ducks in the first two ODIs against Australia.



As he trudged off for a second consecutive duck -- his first ever in ODIs -- during the second match in Adelaide on Thursday, softly waving to the crowd, fans feared a final farewell.



However, Gavaskar shut down retirement talk instantly.



'He will definitely play in Sydney, 100 percent. Kohli is not the one to give up like this. Do you really think he will retire after getting 0 and 0? He will go out on a high,' the Little Master told Sports Tak.



'Don't read too much into Kohli's acknowledgement to the crowd. He got a wonderful ovation he got when he walked out to bat. There were a lot of Australians in the crowd, Indian expats were there too, but Australian fans were more, and they gave him a superb ovation, so when he got out, he acknowledged that while going back. There is nothing more to it.'



'That signal was nothing. Next you have the Sydney ODI and after that the South Africa series, so there are lot of ODIs left, I would say the 2027 World Cup is also there for Kohli and Rohit Sharma.'



Gavaskar says Kohli will definitely play in the 2027 World Cup and it just a matter of time before he rediscovers his form. He also backed Rohit Sharma to play till the World Cup.

'When Kohli made himself available for this Australia tour, I believe he will also be available for the 2027 World Cup. We don't need to worry about his form. Even if he doesn't score runs in this series, it is not a cause of worry. Both Rohit and Kohli are such great players we should allow them the odd failures.'



'Kohli didn't score a run in the two games, but check his record before that. He has more than 14,000 runs, 51 centuries in One-Day cricket, so if he has not scored runs in one series, it is not an issue.'