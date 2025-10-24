HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Ashwin On How Kohli Can Get His Form Back

Ashwin On How Kohli Can Get His Form Back

By REDIFF CRICKET
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 24, 2025 08:02 IST

x

'It's not going to be easy, but I really hope Virat comes out of this.'

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli has perished for ducks in the first two ODIs against Australia. Photograph: BCCI

Spin great Ravichandran Ashwin believes Virat Kohli's batting woes in the ODI series against Australia is because of lack of match practice.

Making a comeback to international cricket after a seven month gap, Kohli has perished for ducks in the first two ODIs against Australia.

Kohli was trapped leg before wicket for a second straight duck by Australia pacer Xavier Bartlett in the second ODI in Adelaide on Thursday.

'Xavier Bartlett bowled two outswingers and then straightened the line to trap Virat Kohli LBW and dismiss him. Now, this is a genuine pattern of dismissal for Rohit Sharma. You will always get to see this (in case of Rohit), whether it be against Kagiso Rabada in South Africa or even against Pat Cummins in Australia. The way Virat got out to the ball that came back in, he actually missed the line,' Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin pointed out that Kohli's footwork suggested he wasn't quite in rhythm.

'I saw during the innings break, Abhishek Nayar talking about how that was a great ball. What Abhi (Abhishek Nayar) said was perfect, but Virat actually missed the line of the ball.'

'If we see it again, Virat actually planted his foot in line with the ball, so that is probably telling me a story that Virat needs more time in the middle to probably get his rhythm going,' Ashwin explained, expressing confidence that Kohli would get among the runs in the third and final ODI in Sydney on Saturday.

 

'Fortunately for Rohit, he got a little bit of luck and capitalised on that to make a score. But come Sydney, there is no reason why Virat should not make runs. I think he would be thinking deeply about how he got out in these last two games. It's not going to be easy, but I really hope Virat comes out of this,' added Ashwin.

'I don't think he should read too much into all this 'Farewell at Adelaide' or 'Farewell at Melbourne' talk. How many matches will you get outside India in one place?

'I'm sure he has got happy memories in Adelaide, but I don't think he's thinking that it's my last game at this venue and all that. That shouldn't be running in his head.'

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Virat Kohli's Wave: Was That Goodbye?
Virat Kohli's Wave: Was That Goodbye?
'Kuldeep Is A Must; Sacrifice A Batter'
'Kuldeep Is A Must; Sacrifice A Batter'
How Kohli and Rohit built a legacy for India
How Kohli and Rohit built a legacy for India
Shreyas shares secret of his consistency
Shreyas shares secret of his consistency
Ashwin's 3-Word Post A Dig At Kohli?
Ashwin's 3-Word Post A Dig At Kohli?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Temples Offering Unusual Prasad

webstory image 2

8 New Words You Need To Know In 2025

webstory image 3

Apple Unveils 14-Inch MacBook Pro

VIDEOS

Shimla receives heavy rainfall and hailstorm1:52

Shimla receives heavy rainfall and hailstorm

King Charles, Queen Camilla arrive in Vatican City to meet Pope Leo for Historic state visit2:57

King Charles, Queen Camilla arrive in Vatican City to...

Thackeray family reunites on Bhai Dooj1:22

Thackeray family reunites on Bhai Dooj

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO