Ashwin On How Kohli Can Get His Form Back

'It's not going to be easy, but I really hope Virat comes out of this.'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli has perished for ducks in the first two ODIs against Australia. Photograph: BCCI

Spin great Ravichandran Ashwin believes Virat Kohli's batting woes in the ODI series against Australia is because of lack of match practice.



Making a comeback to international cricket after a seven month gap, Kohli has perished for ducks in the first two ODIs against Australia.



Kohli was trapped leg before wicket for a second straight duck by Australia pacer Xavier Bartlett in the second ODI in Adelaide on Thursday.



'Xavier Bartlett bowled two outswingers and then straightened the line to trap Virat Kohli LBW and dismiss him. Now, this is a genuine pattern of dismissal for Rohit Sharma. You will always get to see this (in case of Rohit), whether it be against Kagiso Rabada in South Africa or even against Pat Cummins in Australia. The way Virat got out to the ball that came back in, he actually missed the line,' Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.



Ashwin pointed out that Kohli's footwork suggested he wasn't quite in rhythm.



'I saw during the innings break, Abhishek Nayar talking about how that was a great ball. What Abhi (Abhishek Nayar) said was perfect, but Virat actually missed the line of the ball.'

'If we see it again, Virat actually planted his foot in line with the ball, so that is probably telling me a story that Virat needs more time in the middle to probably get his rhythm going,' Ashwin explained, expressing confidence that Kohli would get among the runs in the third and final ODI in Sydney on Saturday.

'Fortunately for Rohit, he got a little bit of luck and capitalised on that to make a score. But come Sydney, there is no reason why Virat should not make runs. I think he would be thinking deeply about how he got out in these last two games. It's not going to be easy, but I really hope Virat comes out of this,' added Ashwin.



'I don't think he should read too much into all this 'Farewell at Adelaide' or 'Farewell at Melbourne' talk. How many matches will you get outside India in one place?

'I'm sure he has got happy memories in Adelaide, but I don't think he's thinking that it's my last game at this venue and all that. That shouldn't be running in his head.'