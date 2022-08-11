News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » DK Isn't Cheeka's Choice For Finisher

By Rediff Cricket
August 11, 2022 08:20 IST
Dinesh Karthik

IMAGE: Dinesh Karthik has been in top form in the finisher's role this year. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images
 

With a hectic schedule ahead of the T20 World Cup in October, the Indian cricket team will look to build a strong team for the mega event.

A lot has been spoken and written about the essence of the finisher's role in the shortest format with Dinesh Karthik proving of late, that his game perfectly suits that job for India.

But Krishnamachari Srikkanth believes there are players other than DK who can be perfect finishers.

'In my book, the finisher is the guy who can take the batting from the 8th or 12th over and go on till the 20th over and win the match for India,' 'Cheeka', a former chairman of the selection committee. said.

'K L Rahul is a good finisher, Rohit Sharma is a good finisher,' Srikkanth, a swashbuckling batsman in the 1980s, added on Star Sports.

'I just can't say that you bat the last 5 overs and say he's a finisher. I would call Dinesh Karthik a fine finisher, but actual finishers are guys like Suryakumar Yadav. He is a brilliant finisher. You have Rishabh Pant, who is a brilliant finisher. You have Hardik Pandya, who is a brilliant finisher too,' Srikkanth pointed out.

'I would like to clarify that a finisher is a guy who takes the team from the 8th over and goes on till the 20th over.'

Rediff Cricket
