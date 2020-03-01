News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PIX: Klaasen ton leads South Africa to big win over Australia

PIX: Klaasen ton leads South Africa to big win over Australia

March 01, 2020 05:43 IST

IMAGE: Heinrich Klaasen of South Africa celebrate scoring his century during the 1st ODI match against Australia at Eurolux Boland Park in Paarl, on Saturday. Photograph: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Heinrich Klaasen smashed an unbeaten century as South Africa claimed a 74-run victory over Australia in their first one-dayer played on a slow Boland Park wicket on Saturday.

 

After winning the toss, South Africa overcame an early wobble to post 291 for seven in their 50 overs, a total boosted by the maiden ODI ton from middle-order batsman Klaasen, who crashed 123 from 114 balls.

Australia were up with the run-rate for much of their reply, but South Africa then strangled the scoring with intelligent use of the slow pitch as the visitors slumped to 217 all out from 45.1 overs.

IMAGE: Heinrich Klaasen hits out during the first ODI. Photograph: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images via Getty Images

The second match in the series will be played in Bloemfontein on Wednesday, before the finale in Potchefstroom next Saturday.

The home side were in early trouble after opener Janneman Malan became the first debutant in ODI history to be dismissed with the first ball of a match.

He was undone by an in-swinging yorker from seamer Mitchell Starc (2-59) as South Africa limped to 48 for three, before Klaasen and another debutant, Kyle Verreynne (48) put on 78 for the fourth wicket to steady the innings.

IMAGE: South Africa's players celebrate the wicket of Pat Cummins. Photograph: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images via Getty Images

But it was the 149-run stand for the fifth with David Miller (64) that pushed South Africa to their above par total, with Klaasen brutal on any balls that strayed in length or line, and inventive in his shot selection.

Australia looked in control of their reply until the 35th over when they lost their anchor Steve Smith (76) as he fell leg before wicket to Anrich Nortje (2-39).

South African-born Marnus Labuschagne (41) also impressed, but as the scoring rate slowed, he holed out to long off.

Lungi Ngidi was the pick of the home bowlers as he returned figures of 3-30, capturing the key wickets of Aaron Finch (10) and David Warner (25) up front.

Source: source
© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

NCA physio faces heat after Ishant injury

NCA physio faces heat after Ishant injury

PHOTOS: Radha demolishes SL with career-best 4-23

PHOTOS: Radha demolishes SL with career-best 4-23

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use

close

<<

More from rediff

>
       