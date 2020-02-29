What is Rohit Sharma doing in Madrid?

February 29, 2020 18:23 IST

India’s limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma was spotted in Madrid on Saturday. It was evident from his social media posts too where he was admiring the beautiful city of Madrid.

One of the his Instagram captions read, “In beautiful Madrid for #ElClasico @laliga.”

Real Madrid are scheduled to take on Barcelona in La Liga on March 2.

La Liga, the top tier of Spanish club football, appointed Rohit Sharma as its brand ambassador in India. He is the first non-footballer in the league’s 90-year-old history to endorse the brand. “I have been a Real Madrid fan since my school days, and was over the moon when I came to know of this opportunity,” Sharma had said.

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos said it is not a normal game and beating Barcelona is huge. "As we all know, it's not a normal game. Even though it's three points just like every other game, beating Barcelona is huge and a really big emotional boost for us. It's the same for them," he said.

Barcelona currently top the La Liga table with 55 points, just two points ahead of Real Madrid. Therefore, if Real Madrid defeated Barcelona, they will claim the top spot on La Liga table.

Rohit was earlier ruled out of the ODI and Test series against New Zealand after sustaining a calf injury during the fifth T20 International in Mount Maunganui.

He was forced to retired hurt after injuring his left calf while hitting a six. He walked off the field in discomfort after he had hit a quickfire 60 from 41 balls, hitting three fours as well as three sixes.