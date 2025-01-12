HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Wankhede has given Indian cricket so much: Gavaskar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
January 12, 2025 16:56 IST

IMAGE: Sunil Gavaskar is felicitated by Mumbai Cricket Association president Ajinkya Naik along with former MCA chief Vijay Patil. Photograph: Mumbai Cricket Association

Mumbai Cricket Association kicked-off the grand celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai with batting legend Sunil Gavaskar gracing the opening event on Sunday.

The main event will be held on January 19 at the Wankhede.

"It is indeed a very big honour for me to be here at this iconic venue that has given Indian cricket so much, the 2011 Cricket World Cup being the icing on the cake. And to be part of the start of the celebrations of 50 years of Wankhede Stadium," Gavaskar said.

"As an opening batter, I couldn't miss the start so I am here. I want to wish the MCA all the best and also want to express my deepest sense of gratitude for

giving me opportunities since school cricket.

"I am what I am because MCA lifted me and helped me to take those steps and subsequently supported me even when I was playing for India...I want to thank you all for having me here."

Besides Gavaskar, other cricketing legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and Dilip Vengsarkar will also be part of the MCA's grand celebrations to mark the 50th anniversary of the Wankhede Stadium.

The other stalwarts who are expected on the occasion are former skipper Ravi Shastri, Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav and Diana Edulji.

The main event will also feature Mumbai's legendary men's and women's players from domestic and international cricket.

 

The MCA will release a coffee table book on January 19, while a commemorative postal stamp will also be issued.

MCA will also felicitate the groundstaff and members of the Mumbai team, which played the first first-class match at the Wankhede Stadium in 1974.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
