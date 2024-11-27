News
Home  » Cricket » Bumrah is World No 1 Test bowler!

Bumrah is World No 1 Test bowler!

Source: PTI
November 27, 2024 14:47 IST
Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah, who captained India in Perth, returned with excellent match figures of 8/72 as India crushed Australia by 295 runs. Photograph: BCCI/X

India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Wednesday toppled Kagiso Rabada and Josh Hazlewood to regain the top spot in ICC Test bowling rankings on the back of his match-winning spell against Australia in the first Test at Perth.

Bumrah, who captained India in Perth, returned with excellent match figures of 8/72 as India crushed Australia by 295 runs to take 1-0 lead in the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

Bumrah, who was at No. 3 ahead of the Perth Test, now has career-best 883 ranking points while moving ahead of South African Rabada (872 points) and Aussie Hazlewood (860 points).

Bumrah's teammate Mohammed Siraj also made good ground, moving up three places to 25th

following his five scalps against the Aussies.

 

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made a scintillating 161, leaped to second spot with career-best 825 points behind England's Joe Root (903 points) in the rankings for batters.

Virat Kohli continued charting his way up as he improved nine spots to reach 13th following his 30th Test century.

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant maintained his sixth slot with 736 points.

Indian duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin remained the top players in the Test all-rounders ranking despite not featuring against Australia in the Perth Test.

Source: PTI
