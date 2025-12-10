HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Did Bumrah Overstep? No-Ball Controversy Erupts

Did Bumrah Overstep? No-Ball Controversy Erupts

December 10, 2025 09:53 IST

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah became only the second Indian to take 100 wickets in T20 Internationals. Photograph: BCCI/X
 

Jasprit Bumrah's landmark 100th T20I wicket arrived under a cloud of controversy after replays suggested he may have overstepped during Dewald Brevis' dismissal in the first T20I in Cuttack on Monday night.

On the second ball of the 10th over, Bumrah struck his 100th T20I wicket when Brevis miscued a pull shot and Suryakumar Yadav pouched a straightforward catch at extra cover. Brevis, who made a brisk 22 off 14, began walking off immediately.

But replays quickly raised eyebrows. The delivery appeared dangerously close to the line, with suggestions Bumrah might have marginally overstepped.

Despite the footage hinting at a no-ball, the third umpire ruled the delivery legal, allowing the wicket and Bumrah's milestone, to stand.

The moment added a layer of drama to a historic achievement, as Bumrah became just the fifth bowler to claim 100 wickets in all three international formats, joining Shakib Al Hasan, Tim Southee, Lasith Malinga and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

