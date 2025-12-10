HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Comeback man Pandya steals the show!

December 10, 2025 01:21 IST

'I had to be a bit gutsy.'

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya celebrates a wicket during the first ODI against South Africa on Tuesday. Photographs: BCCI

India trounced South Africa by 101 runs in the first T20 International on Tuesday in Cuttack after the visitors were bowled out for their lowest total in the format following Hardik Pandya's heroics with the bat.

Pandya marked his return to the Indian team from a two-month injury layoff with a quickfire fifty before picking up one wicket, walking in with India reeling at 78-4.

He smashed an unbeaten 59 off 28 balls with four sixes and six fours to help India post a competitive total of 175-6 in 20 overs.

In response, South Africa suffered a batting collapse, as they were bowled out for 74 as all six Indian bowlers picked up wickets.

"I had to back my shots. I realised the wicket had a bit of spice. I had to be a bit gutsy," Pandya said after he was named player of the match.

"It was more about timing the ball, not breaking the ball. I was very satisfied with the way I was batting."

After being put in to bat, India suffered an early blow with opener Shubman Gill's return from a neck injury lasting only two balls after he mistimed a delivery from pacer Lungi Ngidi, chipping it straight up for Marco Jansen to take an easy catch.

Ngidi dismissed Suryakumar Yadav shortly afterwards for 12, as the Indian captain fell in a similar fashion when he was caught by Markram at mid-on, while Abhishek Sharma fell for 17 off Lutho Sipamla when Jansen took a catch near the boundary.

Ngidi broke the 30-run stand between Tilak Varma and Axar Patel to put India on the ropes but Pandya walked in and put South Africa on the back foot, hitting Keshav Maharaj for two sixes.

Pandya's fiery innings gave India a boost in the death overs, as the all-rounder scored the only fifty in the match to set a target of 176 for the Proteas.

Arshdeep Singh dismissed opener Quinton de Kock for a duck and a smart review call for caught behind from India ended Tristan Stubbs' stay, giving the left-arm pacer his second wicket.

 

Dewald Brevis and Jansen tried to play big shots after the middle-order collapsed, but were unable to steady the ship, as South Africa lost wickets at regular intervals. Arshdeep, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, and Axar Patel picked up two wickets each while Pandya dismissed the danger man David Miller.

India took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, with the second match set to be played on Thursday in Chandigarh.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
